Weatherman Adam Krueger has gone viral for sneaking song lyrics into his weather reports. Jono and Ben challenged him to see if he could sneak in a kiwi song.

Adam Krueger, a US weatherman and chief meteorologist for CW39 Houston, has gone viral - but not for forecasting the weather.

In his TikTok series, Sneaking Words in the Weather, Krueger’s followers challenge him to incorporate song lyrics, film quotes and memes in his weekday morning forecasts.

From Taylor Swift to Eminem, and a few references from Top Gun, the television personality cleverly works famous quotes into his broadcast - and it’s generating a worldwide laugh.

So much so, even Snoop Dogg turned to social media to praise the weatherman.

Earlier this month, Krueger featured lyrics from Snoop Dogg’s Who Am I (What’s My Name)? in his forecast. The weather report garnered the attention of the rapper, who proceeded to share the post with his 80 million followers on Instagram.

Snoop Dogg captioned the video: “Weatherman on one”.

The Hits’ Breakfast came across Adam and his weather forecast antics on social media, and he soon became a favourite to follow for the pair.

So, naturally, the duo reached out to the weatherman and asked him for a one-on-one, which the weatherman politely accepted.

While on the show, hosts Jono and Ben challenged Adam to insert a Kiwi song into his weather reports - suggesting Royals by Kiwi pop sensation Lorde.

Adam accepted the challenge and did what could only be described as a superb job.

Working in lyrics such as “no postcode envy”, “jet planes, islands” and “that kind of luxe just ain’t for us”, the weatherman flawlessly quoted the Kiwi legend’s debut single in the weather broadcast.

With the challenge offered, accepted and smashed out of the park, Kiwis are now going crazy over the American weatherman and his heartfelt dedication to the people of New Zealand.

It just goes to show that while we may be a small island, Lorde will always have our backs when putting us on the map.