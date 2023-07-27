The late singer was known for her shaved head, and inspired a wave of stars to follow suit. Photo / Getty Images

While many have followed suit since, Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s shaved head was arguably the most iconic hairstyle of all time.

The Nothing Compares 2 U songstress, who passed away this week at the age of 56, was celebrated for her signature androgynous look and kept with the iconic style throughout her career.

“I don’t feel like me unless I have my hair shaved,” O’Connor once revealed.

“So even when I’m an old lady, I’m going to have it.”

O’Connor shared the heartbreaking story of why she first shaved her head while chatting to Dr. Phil in 2017.

“When we were children, my sister had beautiful red hair, glorious red hair. That’s why I’d be jealous of her,” she said.

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs during the Italian State RAI TV program 'Che Tempo che Fa', in Milan, Italy. Photo / AP

“But my mother took it into her head that my sister’s hair was ugly and horrible and disgusting. And she started — when I had long hair — she would introduce us as her pretty daughter and her ugly daughter. And that’s why I cut my hair off.”

O’Connor went on to say that it felt “dangerous” to don long hair when she was growing up in Dublin.

“I didn’t want to be raped. I didn’t want to be molested. I did not want to dress like a girl. I did not want to be pretty.”

Despite her incredible voice and musical success, O’Connor’s bold look caused tension between herself and record executives in the run-up to the launch of her first album in 1987, The Lion and the Cobra.

“They wanted me to grow my hair long, wear short skirts and high heels and makeup and write songs that wouldn’t challenge anything,” the singer revealed in an interview with the Sun in 2022.

“I wasn’t going to have any man telling me what to do, or who to be.”

So, instead of going along with their requests, O’Connor shaved off what remained of her locks.

John Reynolds, O’Connor’s first husband and musical collaborator, told the Sun later on: “They looked at Sinead’s shaved head and went, ‘Now we know what we are dealing with’.

“It was a powerful statement from a woman, because it said, ‘Don’t f*** with me!’”

A wave of stars have since followed the trend, with high-profile women such as Demi Lovato, Kristen Stewart and, most recently, Florence Pugh shaving their heads.

Florence Pugh attended the 2023 Met Gala celebrating 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'. Photo / Getty Images

“I wanted vanity out of the picture,” the Oppenheimer actress told Radio Times.

“Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it’s hard for an audience to see past that.

“Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way … The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.”