Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

The driving force behind Christopher Nolan’s success? His wife

By Robbie Collin
6 mins to read
Emma Thomas, left, with husband and director Christopher Nolan, winner of the Best Film award and Best Director awards for Oppenheimer. Photo / Vianney Le Caer, Invision

Emma Thomas, left, with husband and director Christopher Nolan, winner of the Best Film award and Best Director awards for Oppenheimer. Photo / Vianney Le Caer, Invision

Producer Emma Thomas and her husband are cinema’s most formidable power couple. So what are the secrets of their success?

When Oppenheimer won Best Film at this year’s Bafta awards, viewers might have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.