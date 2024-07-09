“This will either be incredible or terrible, but if they are doing it we need Anne back too,” one wrote on X, while another commented, “I have mixed feelings about a sequel knowing that there is no Anne Hathaway (for the moment)”.

Hathaway’s character Andrea (Andy) Sachs is an aspiring journalist in the original movie, who starts working as Runway editor Priestley’s personal assistant and faces the challenge of adapting to the fast-paced, often ruthless fashion industry.

The sequel has been confirmed just after a musical version of the film debuted on the West End in London, starring Vanessa Williams as Priestley.

It’s not yet clear whether Stanley Tucci, Gisele Bundchen, or any of the film’s original stars will return for the sequel, though they’re reportedly in talks. Streep earned a Golden Globe as well as an Oscar nomination for her performance.

Wendy Finerman will return to produce the new film, while a director has not been confirmed.

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada.

Blunt and Hathaway recently reminisced on The Devil Wears Prada in an Actors on Actors interview for Variety, with Blunt recalling, “We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”

Hathaway has been filming thriller Flowervale Street in the United States, alongside Ewan McGregor and Christian Convey, after starring in rom-com The Idea of You with Nicholas Galitzine earlier this year.