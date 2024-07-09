Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the original The Devil Wears Prada film.
It’s been nearly 20 years since Miranda Priestley marched onto our screens in The Devil Wears Prada- and it’s now been confirmed that a sequel is officially on the way.
Meryl Streep will reportedly return for the sequel, while Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway are said to be in talks with producers. Disney has enlisted screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who adapted the 2006 movie from Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, Variety reports.
According to the news outlet, the sequel will follow Priestley’s present-day career as the print industry fights to stay afloat. But while fans of the original film are ecstatic at the news, many of them are concerned over whether Hathaway will return.
“This will either be incredible or terrible, but if they are doing it we need Anne back too,” one wrote on X, while another commented, “I have mixed feelings about a sequel knowing that there is no Anne Hathaway (for the moment)”.
Hathaway’s character Andrea (Andy) Sachs is an aspiring journalist in the original movie, who starts working as Runway editor Priestley’s personal assistant and faces the challenge of adapting to the fast-paced, often ruthless fashion industry.
The sequel has been confirmed just after a musical version of the film debuted on the West End in London, starring Vanessa Williams as Priestley.
It’s not yet clear whether Stanley Tucci, Gisele Bundchen, or any of the film’s original stars will return for the sequel, though they’re reportedly in talks. Streep earned a Golden Globe as well as an Oscar nomination for her performance.
Wendy Finerman will return to produce the new film, while a director has not been confirmed.
Blunt and Hathaway recently reminisced on The Devil Wears Prada in an Actors on Actors interview for Variety, with Blunt recalling, “We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”
Hathaway has been filming thriller Flowervale Street in the United States, alongside Ewan McGregor and Christian Convey, after starring in rom-com The Idea of You with Nicholas Galitzine earlier this year.