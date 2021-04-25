The cast of The Crown season four can be seen here. The upcoming season 5 will start filming in August and will cover the years 1991 to 1997. Photo / Netflix.

The Crown is struggling to cast the role of Prince Andrew in fifth series

Hit Netflix drama, The Crown, is said to be having a tough time finding anyone to play the disgraced royal.

Casting agents for hit Netflix drama, The Crown, are said to be getting rather desperate when it comes to finding an actor willing to play disgraced royal Andrew in the upcoming fifth series.

Sources say that an advertisement for the role of Andrew showed up on a job website for out-of-work actors seeking talent willing to play the Duke of York, now 61, when he was in his mid 30s and early 40s, calling it "a very good role".

There is good reason why the role is hard to fill, with the fallout from Andrew's disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview still being felt and allegations of misconduct continuing to surface.

A casting source commented to the Sun about the role: "Prince Andrew is one of the most unpopular members of the royal family and wannabe stars aren't exactly queuing up to play him.

"It's not the sexiest role and is unlikely to set a Hollywood career alight.

"However, it might work for a real scene-stealer character artist."

The fifth series will cover the years 1991 to 1997, covering the tumultuous years that saw the breakdown of Prince Charles and Diana's marriage.

Producers of The Crown are said to be having trouble casting the role of Prince Andrew seen here with his mother the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

Up and coming actor, Tom Byrne, 26, played Andrew in his 20s in the fourth series of The Crown. Byrne says he deliberately distanced himself from negative stories about Andrew and deliberately avoided watching the now infamous Newsnight interview.

Of the role Byrne said: "I thought the best thing I can do is to switch that part of my brain off.

"It just wasn't useful to me to engage with that stuff – particularly as I was only playing him as a 20-year-old."

Of the Duke of York's biggest disgraces, the accusations laid against him by then-17-year-old alleged sex trafficking victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a young woman who was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

Roberts Giuffre, who now lives in Cairns, has previously alleged she had sex with the duke on three occasions- in London, New York and the Caribbean- during the period she alleges she was being trafficked by wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has repeatedly and categorically denied her accusations. In a statement late last year, Buckingham Palace said "It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation"

It is very understandable, therefore, that a young aspiring actor might not want to stake him career on Andrew, it might not end well.