In an interview with hosts on UK talk show programme Loose Women, to promote awareness around Parkinson’s in the UK, Sinha, 54, discussed how he first came to learn he may have the degenerative disease after being diagnosed at 49 following a trip to New Zealand.
“I was diagnosed in May 2019, but I feel that it started a couple years previous to that,” Sinha told the talk show hosts.
Sinha - known on The Chase as The Sinnerman - spoke of Parkinson’s “surprise symptoms”, saying most people only know of the “shakes” but aren’t aware the disease has other, less common effects on the body.
“If I become more physically disabled, I’ll still be able to do the Chase and I’ll still be able to do stand-up comedy.
“But if I become more cognitively disabled, then those things are kind of out of the question for me.”
Sinha previously told the Daily Star that he refuses to let his diagnosis “define him”, telling the outlet that his own experience navigating work while battling the disease shows “there’s no limit to what you feel you’re able to do”.
“I’m trying to prove to the world that Parkinson’s doesn’t have to be the end of somebody’s story, that you can carry on doing the things you love,” Sinha said.
“The important thing is to not let it define you.”