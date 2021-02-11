The Chase: The Beast Mark Labbett 'very proud' of continued weight loss

Mark Labbett has been sharing his weight loss journey with his fans. Photo / Mark Labbett / Instagram

Mark Labbett has shown off his weight loss on social media.

The Chase quiz master posted a mirror selfie to his Instagram account, comparing his figure to an old red carpet photo.

"Very proud of my progress," he said, promoting a food delivery service aimed at people wanting to lose weight.

Fans of the quiz show star congratulated him on his progress in the comments. Some also pointed out they admired him at any size.

"Proud of you at any size. The measure of a man is not his weight," one user commented.

Another said: "Looking good, well done for inspiring others."

In January Labbett posted another comparison photo on his profile: "At this rate I'll be the skinniest chaser," he captioned the post.

Last year, Labbett began sharing progress photos on his Instagram account, showing off his weight loss journey.

He used the hashtag #skinnybeast in the photos, poking fun at his nickname on The Chase.

He spent much of 2020 focusing on weight loss and his overall health after a suspected case of Covid-19 saw him suffer from a "complete loss of appetite, no sense of smell, a temperature, exhaustion and the worst fever of my life", he told the Sun on Sunday at the time.

In October, the star shared his health journey on Twitter, posting that he "lost four inches off my chest and six inches of my belly in the last six months".

The quiz master revealed he weighed in at 171kg at his heaviest, Hello! reported.

In 2017, Labbett appeared on UK panel show Loose Women as part of their male Body Stories campaign, where he opened up about his type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

He confessed to eating up to 10 bars of chocolate a day, he said: "I'm not going to complain. I've done the crime so I'll do the time."

However, he also spoke about maintaining a good relationship with his body, simply stating: "I am what I am."