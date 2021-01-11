The Chase star The Beast vows to be 'the skinniest chaser'

Mark Labbett, aka The Beast and star of The Chase wants to keep losing weight and become "the skinniest chaser". Photo / Getty Images

The Chase star Mark Labbett spent much of 2020 focusing on weight loss and his overall health after a suspected case of Covid-19 saw him suffer from a "complete loss of appetite, no sense of smell, a temperature, exhaustion and the worst fever of my life," he told The Sun on Sunday at the time.

Mark "The Beast" Labbett continued to defy his television moniker with Instagram photos posted in July showing him with a pair of trousers showing his trimmer waist and the comment, "lost a bit of waistline, still a long way to go."

Then, in December, The Chase UK star dropped a photo revealing a much slimmer, younger looking Labbett onto his feed.

Now, a new year and a new partnership with Muscle Foods has Labbett so committed to his weight-loss journey he hopes to be "the skinniest chaser".

He posted a before and after image of himself promising a "leaner, meaner lockdown with good folks of muscle foods".

With the UK currently in extended lockdown, Labbett will have plenty of time at home to focus on achieving his weight-loss goals. It will be a battle worth watching.