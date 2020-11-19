The Chase: Quiz show introduces Chaser 'The Menace', a former contestant

The Chase has The Dark Destroyer, The Beast, The Governess, The Vixen and The Sinnerman, and now a new Chaser has made his debut on the quiz show.

Darragh Ennis is from Ireland and is a neuroscientist, The Sun reports. He first appeared on the show as a contestant in 2017, and his general knowledge skills greatly impressed Paul Sinha.

Ennis appeared as a Chaser for the first time on the quiz show on UK screens. It was first announced he was joining the show in April this year.

Host Bradley Walsh, who introduced the latest edition to the show, bestowed his nickname upon him: The Menace.

Ennis said he is excited to join the show: "I'm so pleased to be the sixth Chaser. It's brilliant to be on such an amazing quiz team, and so much fun working with Bradley Walsh. It's such an exciting opportunity and I can't wait to take on more contestants!"

Walsh said: "Another Chaser? ANOTHER CHASER? That's another person cleverer than me on The Chase. I must have words with the producers. But I can't wait to educate Darragh on the important things in life; custard creams, cowboy films and real ale."

In his 2017 run on the show, he won £9000 ($18,000) for his team, but his teammates took minus offers, meaning he actually walked away with less. There was outcry on social media over his losses, and fans even started a GoFundMe page for him.

The Vixen, who spoke to the Radio Times, said The Chase family are excited to expand their ranks.

"He was one our most famous, viral former contestants who lots of people will remember. Lots of people thought he was very hard done by his other contestants."

Diehard Chase fans shared their excitement on social media when the new quizmaster was revealed:

I AM SHOOKETH TO SEE A NEW CHASER #TheChase pic.twitter.com/Kz3Nlb40pv — emilymeowwww (@emilymeowwww) November 19, 2020

A NEW CHASER WHAT (note my mum’s squeals of shock in the background lol) #thechase pic.twitter.com/6xNAx5idVj — Emily Booth (@emilycherryx) November 19, 2020

• The Chase screens on TVNZ 1 in New Zealand