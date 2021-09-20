The Chase: Chaser pays tribute to contestant Pete Green who died in house fire

A man who appeared on The Chase died in a house fire. Photo / ITV

A quizmaster on The Chase has paid tribute to a contestant who passed away before his episode aired.

Paul Green, who was also known as Pete Travis, appeared on an episode of the show which aired on Monday in the UK, and locals recognised the man and shared with Paul Sinha that he had died.

A news outlet in the man's hometown published the news, reporting: "Pete Green died on Sunday after a blaze at his home" on June 27, Metro UK reports.

Those who knew him let Paul Sinha know on Twitter when the episode aired.

Sinha wrote: "Saddened to hear that Pete from today's Chase has since passed away in horrible circumstances. A true gentleman, a warm, engaging and thoroughly entertaining opponent."

Several of Sinha's followers replied to his tweet with their own tributes for the man.

Really sad news, he came across as a really lovely bloke - having faced you on the show myself I know you will have made him feel really welcome and made sure he enjoyed his day. — Pete Grubb 💙 (@grubby51) September 20, 2021

A follower who says she knew the man replied: "Pete was the Town Crier and lived about 500m from my house. It was a great shock to the local community. He had a great send off with a horse drawn procession through the town centre, with his family and Steam Punk friends following."

Another said: "I was so lucky enough to know him cand he loved his time on The Chase and was so excited for his day out."

Sinha said it was "lovely" to hear about the man's life in response to one of the tweets.

His family's tribute published in local media outlets echoed the sentiments on social media:

"You touched so many lives and leave us all with the fondest memories, which will carry us through the tough times ahead.

"A much-loved character across Wymondham, re-enactment and steampunk communities to name but a few."