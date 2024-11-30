“We don’t create that drama on the show. We don’t put it in place.

“It’s an organic show. We just have to leave them to their own devices and it evolves organically in their personality and along with their building at the same time.”

After a peak of up to 60,000 couples applying each season, Cam said the average is around 40,000 now, with many of them getting dismissed quickly.

Each time a new season starts, Cam said that he gives everyone a fair chance until they show a side of themselves that makes him think otherwise.

“I’ve got to be fair to them, and they’re under pressure, they’re away from their families, they’re getting judged every week, so I do give them a fair run, and I’m on their team right from the beginning, and I’m on their team all the way through to the end because I want them to make money, I realise what they’ve given up, I realise that some of them have worked hard, but a lot of people don’t work hard.

“They’re the ones that I dislike really because if you’re lazy, that’s the big thing for me. I don’t like anyone that’s lazy when you’ve been given an opportunity.”

He said that in this latest season, it’ll be obvious early on to the audience how lazy some teams are compared to others.

Cam also said that he has noticed that younger people are “tending to lack a little bit of resilience”, and he’s noticed that change over the last 15 years the show has been running.

“Some are not, some are fantastic, but some really need to knuckle down.

“We had some 28-year-olds on and I compare my 28-year-old self to them and it’s just like chalk and cheese. Even my sons are chalk and cheese to some of these people.”

It has reached a point early on in the current season where he was “a bit taken aback and a bit shocked” by a team’s lack of resilience.

“And even our crew, like we’ve had long-term cameramen and women and our executive producers and our producers, we’ve been together for 20 [seasons], and we’re all taken aback.”

