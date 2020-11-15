The bizarre reason Kiwi Lion King star Nick Afoa was fired from London's West End

Nick Afoa performs as Simba in the stage musical version of The Lion King. Photo / Supplied

Māngere-born former social worker and rugby junior Nick Afoa made headlines when he landed the lead role of Simba in the world's top-grossing musical The Lion King.

Now seven years later, the Kiwi musical star has revealed he was fired from the show this week.

"I believe sometimes God will close a door for you if you can't close it for yourself," Afoa, 34, wrote in a Facebook post this morning.

"And yes this is the week I was fired from the West End."

Afoa went on to say that he was performing in London while The Lion King musical's creator Julie Taymor was in the audience.

"I know a lot of people would rather forget the show she watched and the mayhem that ensued, but hindsight is a beautiful thing. And in the wise old words of old mate Rafiki, You can either learn from it or run from it," he wrote to his fans.

He then admitted that he'd taken off part of his costume and thrown it off stage: "I threw the King's mantle into the wing ... what is it with me and throwing things into the wing?

"I realised I was in slightly the wrong position and knew that if I didn't sort out my mantle which had come loose, the animals were gonna steam roll in and maybe hurt themselves if they slipped on it. To be honest I was ready to do the most mantle acting too ... Before I could even think, Zebras are snorting on to the stage, antelopes are singing high Cs, birds are flying everywhere and Nala is standing in her queenly glory ready to proceed.

"Usually I'm not faced with these obstacles as I'm at the top of the rock, tonight was different. So like I did with the pants, I throw the mantle! As it left my arm, it glanced past a zebra and made it in to the wing. It was that slow motion moment where as it was in the air, I realised I shouldn't have done it and that I was probably throwing away my job too."

It comes after a previous embarrassing moment in which he took off his pants, which fell to his ankles while he was jumping on stage, and threw them into the wings.

"In looking back I truly believe the throwing of the mantle symbolised something. Maybe that choice was a strong depiction of my subconscious desire to leave and go home," he wrote.

He was then fired from the stage show - for "other reasons" as well as the bizarre act on stage - but didn't reveal what those reasons were.

"I felt it in my spirit. You can't fight this," Afoa said. "Lockdowns allowed that space for me to decide to take that leap and stop running and let go, not just of the Lion King but of many things in me that had infiltrated in to who I was becoming."

"So I fast forward to now. As this door has closed many more have opened. I guess the doors aren't necessarily career opportunities or tangible possessions, but more so in what has been liberated inside with letting go."

Fans left messages of support on his Facebook page, with one writing: "Love your honesty and self reflection. Thanks for sharing your journey."

Another wrote: "You have done so amazing Nick and made us super proud ... now hurry up quarantine, come home, be with family, do some gigs with your friends while you suss your heart and what door to open next."