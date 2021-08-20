The best NZME podcasts to listen to this lockdown

Picture from the 1979 recovery operation collection from Erebus Flight 901. Pictured is central fuselage wreckage. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand once again finds itself thrust back into lockdown – and given the suddenness with which we find ourselves at level 4, most of us are now scrambling to find something to entertain ourselves with as we spend these miserable winter nights indoors.

Nicola Cruickshank, who features in Chasing Ghosts, near the place where she last saw her toddler in 1992. Photo / Mike Scott

Crime

True-crime is all the rage in podcasting around the world, but there are plenty of local cases you can sink your teeth into. A Moment in Crime is hosted by NZ Herald senior crime journalist Anna Leask, and each episode sees her unpack an infamous case from New Zealand's past. Whether it's one we're all familiar with, such as the Bain family murders or the ongoing situation at Gloriavale, to ones that have slipped through the cracks – the most recent episode digs into the cold case of Claire Hills, who was murdered in Auckland in 1998 – Leask's knowledge of each case provides fresh insight and digs through all the facts to get a clear picture of what happened.

For a deep dive into specific cases, our Chasing Ghosts series provides an in-depth look at two notorious cases from New Zealand's past: the original Chasing Ghosts, also hosted by Leask, explores the disappearance of Amber-Lee Cruickshank in 1992. The follow-up, Murder in the Sounds, takes a fresh look at the 1999 murders of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope, with NZ Herald journalists Carolyne Meng-Yee and Jared Savage speaking with dozens of key figures related to the infamous case.

Finally, in The 50 Year Secret, journalist Melissa Nightingale explores the unsolved murder of Jennifer Beard, who was killed on New Year's Eve 1969 – and uncovers a secret confession that finally shone a light on who killed her.

Ahmed Zaoui after his release from Mt Eden Prison in December 2004. Photo / Nigel Marple.

Investigations

For some long-form investigations that aren't specifically crime, NZ Herald has two gripping options for you.

Our most recent episodic investigation is Enemy of the State: The Ahmed Zaoui File. In 2002, Ahmed Zaoui arrived in New Zealand on a false passport after fleeing Algeria. His subsequent arrest and declaration of being a terrorist sparked a five-year legal battle to clear his name. Journalist John Keir sits down with all the key players in the case – including Zaoui and his legal team – to get their side of the story from beginning to end, and details the lengths his lawyer Deborah Manning went to to get Zaoui free.

Those looking for insight in local history will enjoy Keir's other podcast, Erebus Flight 901: Litany of lies? Written and directed by Keir and fronted by Garry McAllister, the podcast looks into the events of New Zealand's biggest peacetime tragedy – and seeks to find out who was really to blame for the accident, the pilot or Air New Zealand?

The award-winning Herald Travel team at the 2021 Voyager Media Awards: (l-r) Maggie Wicks, Juliette Sivertsen, Stephanie Holmes, Thomas Bywater.

Travel

We may not be able to head overseas right now – or even outside of our homes – but we can still imagine a time when we could easily get on a plane and zip around the world.

Trip Notes is the NZ Herald's travel podcast, fronted by our award-winning Travel team. Earlier seasons saw famous Kiwis talk about their favourite holidays and share their top trips, but with the borders closed the past year, the series has pivoted to focus on the different types of holidays on offer through New Zealand – from luxury nights away, to the secrets to pulling off the perfect road trip.

The season finale of our latest batch of episodes just aired, and is something everyone with the travel bug can relate to: when travel is part of your identity, how do you cope with closed borders? You'll want to keep a tissue handy for this one.

The All Blacks huddle ahead of the International Test Match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Fiji at FMG Stadium Waikato. Photo / Photosport

Sport

Games may not be able to go ahead under level 4, but you can act like you're in the thick of it at Eden Park with our bevvy of sports podcasts.

Rugby fans can still keep up to date with Rugby Direct. Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith gives the lowdown every week on all the latest news in the world of rugby union from the international side down, reviewing recent matches and previewing what's coming next, as well as speaking with the boys in black and other key figures from the world in rugby.

And on the cricket side, legendary Newstalk ZB commentators Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney have teamed up for On the Front Foot, a weekly discussion of all the latest news in the world of cricket, looking locally and internationally. The experience the two allows for a look back at iconic moments from cricketing past.

If you want to go indepth, rugby fans can enjoy former Radio Sport host Daniel McHardy's A Captain's Cup, where he talks with every Rugby World Cup winning captain from John Kirk through to Richie McCaw, while sailing fans can enjoy The Superior Sailor Series from this year's America's Cup, where key figures in the sailing world sat down with Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave to discuss life on the water.

For a lighter take on sports, the Alternative Commentary Collective is no longer just about cricket – there are a raft of podcasts you can choose from taking a very different look on a range of sports.

Cooking the Books has you sorted for financial advice! Photo / Getty

Business

Anyone who could use the spare time a few weeks indoors provides to sort out their finances, Cooking the Books is the podcast for you. Over the last several years, NZ Herald journalist Frances Cook has covered almost every issue involving finances you could think of – from wills to house ownership to finding the right KiwiSaver scheme for you. While there is a Best Of series running at the moment, the podcast is a wonderful resource that could help kickstart your financial journey.

If you want to know how some of New Zealand's most iconic companies started up, the Newstalk ZB podcast HP Business Class chats with a number of the country's most notable names in business to get the inside story on how they went from humble beginnings to ruling the stock exchange.

And for a lighter take on finances, Money Talks sees NZ Herald business editor-at-large Liam Dann sit down with prominent Kiwis, including politicians, radio hosts and comedians, to get their life story through the lens of their financial journey.

2021 Billy T Award nominees James Mustapic, Lana Walters, Brynley Stent and Josh Davies.

Comedy

And finally, for something lighter that will make you forget about lockdown, delta variants and locations of interest for a while, NZME has plenty of comedy options to brighten up your day indoors.

NZ Herald's Billy T' Billy podcast goes behind the punchlines to talk about the local comedy scene through the lens of the prestigious Billy T Awards. This year's nominees for the awards – Brynley Stent, James Mustapic, Lana Walters and Josh Davies – sat down for an open chat with former winners – Angella Dravid, Guy Montgomery, Rhys Mathewson and David Correos – to talk about everything from going to jail, making headlines in small Australian towns, doing stand-up while pregnant and the worst gigs they've ever done.

And for all those making the most of lockdown to catch up on some sleep, you can also catch up on NZME's breakfast shows. Whether you're a fan of Matt and Jerry, Jono and Ben, or Fletch, Vaughan and Megan, all the radio catch-up shows

