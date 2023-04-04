Jacinda Ardern resigned as Prime Minister in January. Photo / Getty Images

Jacinda Ardern shocked the country in January when she announced that she would step down as Prime Minister and ultimately leave Parliament.

That moment has now arrived, with Ardern set to give her valedictory speech and vacate her parliamentary role.

Her tenure in politics has coincided with a range of complex crises, ranging from a terrorist attack to the pandemic. Her role in leading the country through these complex issues will play some role in shaping her legacy, but it also runs deeper than this.

Speaking to The Front Page podcast, NZ Herald senior political correspondent Audrey Young says it’s important to draw a distinction between the idea of legacy and how New Zealanders will remember the former Prime Minister.

“Her legacy is something that will remain permanently [after her departure], and of that, there’s not a great deal,” says Young.

“Two stand-outs are in child poverty reduction and climate change. And while she didn’t make the progress she wanted to in either of those, the legacy is that she put in place the legislative architecture to ensure progress will be made by future governments. And that’s absolutely a sound legacy.”

Beyond this legislative legacy, Young says it’s equally important to consider how New Zealanders will remember Ardern in the future.

“I think she’ll be remembered for two reasons: first, for being a young woman taking up the reins of power, somewhat reluctantly and very competently - to begin with, anyway. She’ll also be remembered for the amazing leadership she showed after the mosque massacre.”

Young adds that given Ardern’s age, 42, there’s still more to come from the politician.

“How she’s remembered will also largely be determined by what she does with the rest of her life. She can choose to have a high profile or a low profile.”

That will include her ongoing work with the Christchurch Call, but it’s likely she’ll find other ways to contribute in the future.

So, what opportunities exist for Ardern beyond Parliament? What do former Prime Ministers think about her tenure leading the country? And how damaging was Hipkins’ policy bonfire for Ardern?

Listen to the full episode of The Front Page podcast for Young’s reflection on Ardern’s five years as PM.