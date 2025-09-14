Jenna Ortega
Wednesday star and Emmy Award presenter Jenn Ortega is dominating in the best-dressed stakes with a Givency jewelled top and split skirt.
Lisa
Blackpink and White Lotus star Lisa brings some colour to the red carpet in a structured Lever Couture pink gown.
Sam Nivola
Breakout star 21-year-old Sam Nivola turned heads with his acting in season 3 of White Lotus and again on the Emmys carpet, wearing a Dior floral waistcoat with fringe and velvet detailing.
Jon Gries and Charlotte Le Bon
White Lotus co-stars Jon Gries and Charlotte Le Bon were an iconic duo on screen and now an iconic duo on the carpet. Le Bon wears a silver dome-encrusted Courreges FW25 gown.
Molly Gordon
The Bear star Molly Gordon stuns in a black and white striped gown complete with a statement diamond necklace.
Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners
Best supporting actor in a drama series nominee Walton Goggins has arrived early in matching white looks with his wife, Nadia. Goggins is sporting a Louis Vuitton suit and a statement pendant.
Jennifer Coolidge
Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge wears an off-the-shoulder velvet dress, complete with satin gloves and a touch of old Hollywood glamour.
Meghann Fahy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee Meghann Fahy is having her leading lady moment in a dramatic plunge gown with statement jewels.
Phil Keoghan
One of our very own, Kiwi Phil Keoghan has arrived on the carpet in a shiny blue suit. The Amazing Race is nominated for outstanding reality competition program.
Justine Lupe
Succession star Justine Lupe wears a sheer Carolina Herrera sequin gown and Anita Jo jewels paired with loose waves and simple styling.
Pedro Pascal
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee, Pedro Pascal, is making everyone on the carpet swoon in a dashing white suit and shades.
Timothy Simons
Comedian Timothy Simons steps onto the carpet with one of his boldest looks yet - a tuxedo jacket, shorts, crew socks and a combat boot.
Stay tuned for the Herald’s up-to-date coverage of the star-studded 2025 Emmy Awards held at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre, starting today from midday NZT.