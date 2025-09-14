The White Lotus is nominated for 23 Emmy Awards. Video / HBO Max

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and celebrities are hitting the red carpet for the biggest night in television.

Hosted at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, TV critics have their bets on who will win the big awards of the night.

The White Lotus, Severance, and The Studio all look set to bring home a considerable Emmys loot, but who will command the red carpet?

Fashion fans will have all eyes on Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown and Sydney Sweeney, who are all confirmed to be attending.

The Herald rounds up the best and brightest looks of the 2025 Emmys Red Carpet.