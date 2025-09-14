With six Emmys already under its belt, Apple TV’s Severance topped the nominations this year with 27, followed by HBO Max’s Batman spinoff The Penguinwith 24 nominations and holiday-from-hell anthology The White Lotusstarring Kiwi actress Morgana O’Reilly. HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt is also set to dominate.
The Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series nominations are dominated by the White Lotus cast, so expectations have been high for the series to scoop awards here. Netflix psychological drama mini-series Adolescence is also expected to win big but could be snubbed in favour of sleeper hits Dying For Sex and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which recently made media headlines for its impending cancellation and has drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump, is also in the running for Outstanding Talk Series.
Today’s events follow on from the Primetime Creative Art’s Emmys, which were already held on September 6-7, having already covered categories like guest acting and Visual FX.
Wellington-based Weta FX was nominated for its special effects work on the second seasons of The Last of Us and House of the Dragon in the Outstanding Special Visual Effects category but lost out to Disney teams, whose work on Star Wars prequel series Andor claimed the gong.
Overall Series Awards
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Shrinking (Apple TV)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Studio (Apple TV)
What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (Hulu)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dying for Sex (Hulu)
The Penguin (HBO Max)
Adolescence (Netflix)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)