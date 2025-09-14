With six Emmys already under its belt, Apple TV’s Severance topped the nominations this year with 27, followed by HBO Max’s Batman spinoff The Penguin with 24 nominations and holiday-from-hell anthology The White Lotus starring Kiwi actress Morgana O’Reilly. HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt is also set to dominate.

Morgana O'Reily in The White Lotus Season 3. Photo / Supplied

The Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series nominations are dominated by the White Lotus cast, so expectations have been high for the series to scoop awards here. Netflix psychological drama mini-series Adolescence is also expected to win big but could be snubbed in favour of sleeper hits Dying For Sex and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which recently made media headlines for its impending cancellation and has drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump, is also in the running for Outstanding Talk Series.

Today’s events follow on from the Primetime Creative Art’s Emmys, which were already held on September 6-7, having already covered categories like guest acting and Visual FX.

Wellington-based Weta FX was nominated for its special effects work on the second seasons of The Last of Us and House of the Dragon in the Outstanding Special Visual Effects category but lost out to Disney teams, whose work on Star Wars prequel series Andor claimed the gong.

Overall Series Awards

Outstanding Comedy Series

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Studio (Apple TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

The Pitt (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Andor (Disney+)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Paradise (Hulu)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Survivor (CBS)

The Traitors (NBC)

Acting Awards

The Penguin focuses on the ambitious Oswald Cobb (played by an unrecognisable Colin Farrell) and his transformation from mob middleman to crime lord.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV)

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)

Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown - Paradise (Hulu)

Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV)

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV)

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV)

John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV)

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)

Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV)

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Chef comedy-drama The Bear is up for multiple awards.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Catherine O’Hara - The Studio (Apple TV)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV)

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV)

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV)

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV)

Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)

Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)

Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Deirdre O’Connell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer (Apple TV)

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror (Netflix)

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Meghann Fahy - Sirens (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie