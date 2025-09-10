Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Emmy Awards preview: What to watch, who will win and everything you need to know about TV’s biggest night

Jenni Mortimer
By
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Chief entertainment reporter Jenni Mortimer talks entertainment on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW

Television’s biggest night is nearly upon us, with prep for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in full swing before Monday’s awards show.

The 2025 gala will take place on Monday, September 15, from midday NZT, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

A host of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save