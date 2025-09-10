But if 53-time Emmy nominee Better Call Saul taught us anything, it’s that lots of nominations don’t necessarily mean lots of (or any) wins.
So who is going to win big?
After last year’s record-breaking 18 Emmy Awards for Japan-set historical epic Shogun, this year it looks like satire is going to dominate.
Apple TV+’s The Studio, starring Seth Rogen, is leading conversations with critics. Variety picks it will win 12 of its 23 nominations, and the Hollywood Reporter is betting that it will take out two of the most hotly anticipated awards: Best Comedy, and Best Lead Actor in comedy series.
Kiwis wanting to watch one of our own, Morgana O’Reilly, in action can catch up on The White Lotus on Neon or rent it on Prime Video. The show also stars acting royalty Walter Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and first-time Emmy-nominee Aimee Lou Wood.
The Studio – Apple TV+
Seth Rogen stars as a newly appointed head of a movie studio in Apple TV+’s The Studio. It’s set to win big, so Kiwis wanting to be in the know can check it out beforehand with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Hacks – TVNZ+
Emmy-winning series Hacks features a legendary but battling Vegas comic, played by Jean Smart, forming a friendship with a young writer, who begins to write her material. In great news for Kiwis, we can watch this one free on TVNZ+.