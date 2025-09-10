But if 53-time Emmy nominee Better Call Saul taught us anything, it’s that lots of nominations don’t necessarily mean lots of (or any) wins.

So who is going to win big?

After last year’s record-breaking 18 Emmy Awards for Japan-set historical epic Shogun, this year it looks like satire is going to dominate.

Apple TV+’s The Studio, starring Seth Rogen, is leading conversations with critics. Variety picks it will win 12 of its 23 nominations, and the Hollywood Reporter is betting that it will take out two of the most hotly anticipated awards: Best Comedy, and Best Lead Actor in comedy series.

Adam Scott stars in the second season of Severance. Photo / Apple TV+

Severance is expected to take home Best Drama Series, and The Penguin should nab the bulk of the production awards, including Best Production Design.

Netflix psychological drama mini series Adolescence is predicted to win the bulk of the limited series acting awards, as well as writing and casting gongs.

Sketch show SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special should walk away with several awards for variety special, writing and physical comedy.

Are there any New Zealand nominations?

New Zealand visual effects company Wētā FX was nominated for two Emmy Awards for its contributions to two acclaimed prime-time shows.

The Wellington-based company’s special effects work was recognised for the second seasons of The Last of Us and House of the Dragon in the Outstanding Special Visual Effects category.

The category is pre-announced before the ceremony at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, alongside a host of other production awards, and was won on Sunday by Disney’s Visual Effects Team for Andor.

Wētā FX's work on The Last of Us mainly centred around season two's second episode. Photo / Liane Hentscher, HBO

What to watch before the Emmy Awards - and where you can watch them in New Zealand?

Severance – Apple TV+

The American science fiction psychological thriller is available to watch on Apple TV+ and stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower and John Turturro and is directed by Ben Stiller.

The Penguin – Neon

Colin Farrell turns into the Batman villain The Penguin, also starring Christin Milioti, in the HBO Max hit series. Here in New Zealand, you can watch on Neon or rent on Prime Video.

The White Lotus – Neon

Kiwis wanting to watch one of our own, Morgana O’Reilly, in action can catch up on The White Lotus on Neon or rent it on Prime Video. The show also stars acting royalty Walter Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and first-time Emmy-nominee Aimee Lou Wood.

The Studio – Apple TV+

Seth Rogen stars as a newly appointed head of a movie studio in Apple TV+’s The Studio. It’s set to win big, so Kiwis wanting to be in the know can check it out beforehand with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders and Seth Rogen in The Studio.

Hacks – TVNZ+

Emmy-winning series Hacks features a legendary but battling Vegas comic, played by Jean Smart, forming a friendship with a young writer, who begins to write her material. In great news for Kiwis, we can watch this one free on TVNZ+.

The Bear – Disney+

The high-octane comedy drama The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, who Kiwis might know from Shameless, as a young chef finding his way in a new kitchen and town. You can watch it now on Disney+.

The Pitt – Neon

Noah Wyle is expected to take home the lead actor in a drama series Emmy for his work in the frontline healthcare show The Pitt. It’s available for Kiwis to check out on Neon.

And for those wanting to see Wētā FX in action, The Last of Us season 2 and House of the Dragon are available on Neon.

Noah Wyle in The Pitt.

How can Kiwis watch the awards?

The 77th Prime Time Emmys kicks off on Monday, September 15, at midday NZT.

Unfortunately, there is no live broadcaster in New Zealand for the Emmys, but nzherald.co.nz/entertainment will have all the results as they happen.

You can also watch the entire red carpet and awards show delayed coverage broadcast exclusively on Rialto (Sky channel 39) from 5.30pm.

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald‘s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has previously worked as lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.