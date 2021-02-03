The Bachelorette NZ week one recap: Step it up lads, Lexie deserves better than juggling

Lexie is the charismatic Kiwi girl next door who has it all - can the men live up to her charm? Photo / Supplied

REVIEW:

The Bachelorette is back, and so is the appointment viewing with flatmates and water cooler discussions with your co-workers. We can't forget about roasting to filth the contestant who your mate's cousin once dated, this is New Zealand after all.

Wellington marketing manager Lexie Brown is this season's woman looking for love. I can't help but think back to season 1 when we first met last year's Bachelorettes. There was Lesina and then Lily, as for some still unknown reasons TVNZ decided to bring in another Bachelorette for the season's big twist.

This year, it seems like TVNZ are leaving the double-Bachelorette storyline in the dust, at least for now. That's because Lexie manages to be the perfect on-screen package: stunning, charismatic, and a relatable Kiwi girl. She's confident TV-talent - twirling from an introduction in the bush and on a fishing boat to greeting bachelors in a ball gown without missing a beat.

But then there's the group of guys Lexie has to choose from, and that's where in my opinion the show goes downhill faster than Nathan busted out his guitar on the welcome red carpet.

"Anyway, here's Wonderwall" - what Nathan should have sung instead of making Lexie listen to his original song. Photo / Supplied

The dudes are the type you've met if you've dated in any part of the country before, so props to TVNZ for making sure they cast everyone from a basketball-hogging Utah ex-pat to a sweet reserved primary school teacher (Quinn from last season's brother, in case you hadn't caught that piece of info).

31-year-old Lexie carries the show for the first two episodes, and it's clear she's taking no prisoners. She's in control: not shying away from dishing out roses but also making it clear when she'd rather not let a guy steal her for a second.

If anything, I was left with the impression women on these dating shows are tasked with being the complete package – while the guys are left scrambling to match her prowess. That's without taking the age gaps into account. Does Lexie even want to date someone five years her junior? Jack seems sweet, though. He's also a twin! And Lexie loves his smile!

The first rose ceremony was rather brutal - Lexie swung her metaphorical axe at people like Bradden whose main talent was teaching her his infamous handshake. Oh, and he stumped her with a deep question at a cocktail party that was more suitable as an app dating ice breaker. Lexie froze up, and I don't blame her.

Joe and Lexie get cosy with a waterfall, and each other. Photo / Supplied

Her first solo date was with Whangārei lad Jozef - who is joined on the show by his travel photographer buddy Hamish - and it was ... interesting to say the least.

It involved a (snug) wetsuit and the all-important question: does he have a dog? Ahh, the simple criteria. The outdoorsy abseiling activity proved Lexie wants someone adventurous - and Joe seemed to fit the bill. But he ruined his chances by asking her how long it took to have her makeup done for the red carpet. Read the room, Joe, you're on reality television.

I end this week wanting to sweep into the Bachelor mansion and whisk Lexie away for a spa day instead of having to bear witness to the less than desirable lads shooting their shot.

Lexie deserves better, and it's high time the boys meet her where she is at. God forbid if anyone else tries to juggle next week. This is a dating show, not a circus.

Who wins the Herald's rose for the week?

It's slim pickings, but my first impression rose goes to Matt for his brave rendition of primary school waiata fave Tūtira mai ngā iwi.

Iconic. Photo / Supplied

Can we get an "aue!" for how much he impressed Lexie? He doesn't escape fault though: he decided juggling lemons was the extent of his comedic talents. Bad move. Please redeem yourself urgently.

"Shouldn't have given you that first impression rose," Lexie said to the camera after witnessing the juggling incident. Ouch.

Who Lexie sent home

RIP the fallen.

Bradden: While he proved he knew his way around the handshake department, he couldn't quite manifest his chance at a rose.

Bradden, stop what you're doing right now. This is The Bachelorette, not pre-drinks with the North Shore lads. Photo / Supplied

Itay: The comedian cracked plenty of jokes, and while Lexie politely laughed along he wasn't quite who she was looking for.

Jarrod: The dude wants to be Prime Minister and works as an analyst for New Zealand's Covid-19 response. Ambitious energy and an impressive CV, but he didn't let Lexie get a word in during their one-on-one conversation.

Ben: Arguably he was the least memorable guy on the show, so it wasn't a surprise he was sent packing.

Who should have been sent packing

Dunedin dude-bro Dave. Why did he eat a raw egg? Why did he fail so miserably when Melanie Bracewell challenged the boys to a comedy challenge? Why did he feel the need to share his defecation story with the guys? So many questions, too few answers. Time will tell if he survives next week's rose ceremony.

Runner-up is Joe/Jozef for this blinder of a quote: "She's [Lexie] jalapeno sauce, she's the kind of burn that hangs around, lingers." Please tell me that was a sound bite influenced by a producer asking him what food Lexie is most like and not something that randomly popped into his head. It was no wonder he left the date without a rose.

Coming up next week

Lexie makes a tough decision at the next rose ceremony, this season's "mole" is revealed, and Bree Tomasel from ZM challenges the boys to an event which looks more like it belongs on Celebrity Treasure Island than The Bachelorette.

• Tune in to TVNZ 2 to watch The Bachelorette on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights to find out what happens next.