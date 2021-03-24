The Bachelor recap episode 11: Finally, the Moses moment we've all been waiting for

And the award for the cutest confession-cam moment goes to a love-struck Moses. Photo / Supplied

If you're reading this because you wanted to know what Lydia said to Moses last night, I've got bad news because we skipped to the rose ceremony.

Art made awkward small talk with the gals about their one-on-one time with Moses, followed by a well-deserved congratulations to himself for winning the Bach-off.

Annie (of course) got the first rose, followed by Shenae. It was down to Lou and Lydia in the final two. Lou got the last rose and it turned out Lydia and Moses' chat earlier was Lydia saying, "Don't give me a rose."

The gals had one too many wines at the mansion leading to a very dusty morning for all except Shenae who went on a single date doing paddleboard yoga. Interesting choice considering Moses' track record with paddleboarding, but it was funny when he fell off again and again.

We were laughing with you, not at you, Moses. Photo / TVNZ

"It's fair to say I have been defeated by the stand-up paddleboard. It got me good, it got me real good." Guys, I can't explain why but when Moses said that, I thought it was very cute.

On land Moses said, "I guess I've always known there has been something there with Shenae and I."

He asked her how she felt about their connection to which she said "I think we have a vibe but because you're connecting with other girls, I don't want to feel that." And Moses completely understood, to the point where he read her mind and they connected telepathically.

It was very cute until Shenae assumed Moses liked open relationships.

He told the confession cam, "If it was an open relationship there wouldn't be a show. I would have walked onto the red carpet like 'we're good, I'll take all of you'."

The face you make when you learn something about yourself you didn't know. Photo / TVNZ

Shenae had massive regrets.

About the home visit, she asked Moses: "How would my situation stack up to you meeting other solid families? I don't have that to bring you into."

"Her telling me she's feels at a disadvantage for not having a family, that's heartbreaking to hear man," said Moses.

There was no time to waste so it was on to the next single date with Annie.

They went whitewater rafting, and both were ecstatic, Annie because she has been an instructor and Moses because The Hobbit was filmed there. Moses told Annie all about the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and if she wasn't genuinely interested, she was doing a great job at pretending she was.

Look at Annie's encouraging wee face while Moses geeks out. Photo / Supplied

The rest of the girls discussed Annie possibly getting a rose. "If Annie comes home with a rose tonight, we're quitting, so potentially the winner of the Bachelor may be tonight," said Shenae, and I had to agree. Annie does look most likely to win Moses' heart.

Moses and Annie had a lovely picturesque dinner date near Milford Sounds, but forget the scenery, focus on the chemistry, because boy there was a lot of it. I hope you were all holding on to something when their faces got close together, because it was filled with so much suspense. Annie looked at his lips, the world went silent and we waited in anticipation.

"I'm the king of awkwardness. I can feel her gaze and want to express her love in other ways but for me, I can't do it."

But Annie was determined to make those lips lock so after much awkwardness that reminded everyone of their first love, WE GOT A KISS.

"This feels like when you know your boyfriend's cheating on you." Said Chanel as the gals sat waiting for Annie to return. If only they knew.

"That just happened." YES MOSES. Hip hip hooray! Photo / Supplied

Annie finally returned and told the confession cam, "I'm kind of freaking out because I can't lie to people, I'm really bad at it but I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings." Oh, Annie. What a predicament to be in.

She scurried off and the gals looked at each other with a knowing look but no one was ready to discuss.

But the show had to return to the business at hand. Moses kicked off the final cocktail party with the devastating news that he would be sending someone home.

He approached a tearful Chanel and my heart dropped.

But it was a false alarm. He told her "I feel like you're a really special person." And Chanel's tears continued. Then he pulled Lou away and it all made sense.

"I couldn't even find my words or stop the tears that were forming in my eyes." He said and I needed tissues, fast.

There is love here, just not romantic love. Photo / Supplied

He told Lou "You're like my family." And they ended their journey with a big hug and them both saying, "I have massive love for you."

Lou cried to the confession cam, "I don't think I'm heartbroken, but I am hurt." Lou, I'm heartbroken. I haven't cried this much since Derek Shepherd died on Grey's Anatomy.

And just when you thought you couldn't handle any more emotion in one episode, Chanel walked over to talk to Moses.

Cue the dramatic ending and another cliff-hanger conversation.

