The Bachelor NZ episode 7 recap: A silent assassin and front runner for 'momo'

A smooth front runner appears and sparks are finally flying for Moses.

Chanel had not reappeared since her date with Moses and everyone wondered where she could be. But the war between Negin and Lana made bigger waves in the mansion.

"I reckon berries are in more demand than Moses." Said Negin.

That's right, the Negin-Lana war was over berries.

And just when you thought the Hunger Games vibes stopped with the berries, the group date was Archery dodgeball - but really an excuse for Bachelor vs Bachelor round two.

Katniss has nothing on Lou's bow and arrow skills.

I didn't see the point in a group date until tonight's episode when there was a lot, and I mean a LOT of hugging. Negin, Lana and Dev were in Moses's arms for more time than they spent shooting arrows.

Lucky Kimi didn't see that.

"Moses seems way more competitive this time then waka ama, it's almost scary." Don't worry Art, Moses had his eyes glued to Annie. He wasn't aiming for you.

Chanel finally arrived back at the mansion and Kimi's green-eyed monster showed when she said their single date was super long. But she was "low key glad" when Chanel said they flew separately.

Moses, please give Kimi one-on-one time, so she doesn't continuously be the mean girl. I signed up to watch you fall in love, not watch Mean Girls 2.0

It was one all at the archery dodgeball and in the finale, Negin hit Art, Moses hit Lydia and Annie lived up to her nickname when she was the last one left in her team. She shot Moses but while he caught the arrow, she caught his heart as he ran over and embraced her in a tackle? A hug? A bear hug of flirting that made everyone else uncomfortable?

Annie and Moses sitting in a tree.....

And despite the Annie/Moses moment, it was Dev who won one-on-one time.

"Dev talks a lot about other people." Said a curious Moses.

She told Moses - after he exhausted himself breaking through her walls - that she has 10 siblings, none of which are full relations, and she met her biological dad for the first time when she was 16.

Moses was thankful for her vulnerability.

At the cocktail party, Lydia entertained the girls by asking one too many questions and Annie told the confession cam, "It's intimidating. At high school, I didn't hang out with the girl group."

That's unlucky for the bachelorettes because the "I only hang out with guys" kind of girl always knows shortcuts to a man's heart.

Kimi called Moses "Momo" and received a mark against her name as she pulled out a literal list of questions.

Was that a cocktail party or a Q&A?

Lydia accidentally spilt her drink on Moses during her one-on-one time, "It's who I am, I'm not smooth at all."

But guess who is smooth?

Annie "called" Moses and dialled her way into some one-on-one time that immediately intimidated the rest of the girls, made her motives clear and impressed the Bachelor. You go girl.

Talk about a landslide win.

Shenae shared her distaste with the confession cam and Lydia said, "that was smooth."

Annie read Moses a poem that helps with her anxiety I think she may have enchanted him. Are we sure that wasn't a love spell?

She had her hand on his thigh, he looked at her like she was the world and I screamed "KISS ALREADY" but it was not meant to be. Annie gave us half seduction and a whole lot of flirting tips that deserve to be in a Cosmopolitan magazine.

But Moses kept us guessing.

Kimi was next up for one-on-one time and forgot to read the room when she asked the vulnerability loving Moses "Are you okay with a little surface level gossip?" yikes. Moses was not impressed.

Negin asked Moses how he was, and he appreciated that but his time with Annie was by far the sparkiest.

At the rose ceremony, Annie not so shockingly received the first rose and had the look of a girl who knew she was safe.

Chanel got a rose and Moses apologised because he "meant" to give it to her at the date but he "forgot" – I'd say there was about 90 per cent honesty there.

Could this be Romeo and his Juliet?

The final two were Negin and Kimi but ultimately and unsurprisingly it was Kimi who left us for good.

Her parting words were, "You left me at home and now you're sending me home. I would have loved it if you'd given me some time." And it was the most awkward goodbye yet.

At the end the episode, we found out two important things. A hedgehog entered the berry war and Annie starts tomorrow's episode with a single date.

The mansion's reaction? "I feel like Annie's one to look out for."

And our senses tell us they might just be spot on.

• The Bachelor New Zealand airs at 7.30pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on TVNZ 2, and tune in to hear Sol3 Mio weekday mornings on Flava's breakfast show.

