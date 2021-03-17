The Bachelor episode 8 recap: Moses Mackay stars in 'The Notebook' 2.0

Nothing like a food fight to win a girl over. Photo / Supplied

We began the show with what may as well have been a remake of the Notebook.

Annie ran into Moses' arms for another bear hug, they jumped in their sea kayak and next thing you know, they were swapping mean comments about their haircuts.

Ooh la la! Everyone knows, meanness is the oldest flirting trick in the book.

Moses invited Annie to go tenting with him over the summer and I thought this was an impressive suggestion. After flirting in the kayak, they headed over to a picnic spot - but not before they joked about taking each other's clothes off.

Did it just get hot in here? Photo / Supplied

Annie fed Moses grapes and he asked if she could draw to which she replied: "I can, but I only draw nude people". Moses joked about taking his clothes off (AGAIN!) and Annie suggested using grapes to cover his you know what.

Would this be an appropriate time to use Moses' favourite word, "Shakazoo"?

He said: "There is something here that is different and I'm not going to put a label on it." Moses, you know I love hard to get but this is the second time I've heard this line. Please give us a real hint at who you actually like on this show.

The lovebirds (I'll put a label on it if Moses won't) jumped in the water for a refreshing dip and I assumed it's because it's the closest they can get to taking their clothes off on national TV.

Moses said he felt at home with Annie and they had a moment where they were 100 per cent going to kiss but Moses chickened out and something along the lines of "nah, I can't kiss her here" to the confession cam. I'm pleading with you Moses, please give us a kiss this season!

Beach + love bird = action. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Dev and Negin were in their feels because they are yet to be chosen for a single date and Negin felt like she was giving 100 per cent and receiving 40 per cent back. Ouch.

Moses ended his and Annie's date by telling her "I see a beautiful woman who could potentially be the love of my life." Why didn't you kiss her then? Oh, because you gave her a rose? Okay, I'll accept that compromise.

The rest of the girls have resorted to comedy to keep their spirits up. Lou and Dev cheered up Negin with a joke about her teeny tiny blue bikini and when Annie came back to the mansion, she was disappointed.

"They weren't exactly super happy or excited like they normally are but that's okay, they didn't have to be happy for me," Annie observed. She gave us her best pout and I was sceptical of how genuine she was being.

Things got mystical on the next group date. Lou, Lydia, Shenae and Lana were picked for a tarot reading date, but they got lost along the way, so Moses had his cards read first.

According to the cards, Moses is looking for a woman with a sharp mind, ideas and decisive. Hmmm, who could that be?

Talk about a 'sole-ful' date. Photo / Supplied

The girls were happy with their card readings except for Lydia, who was disappointed with her fortune. Was this foreshadowing?

Back at the mansion there was talk about a game plan for the night. Negin said she would "ride the wave" and Dev sounded like she wanted to leave altogether. The mood among the bachelorettes has quickly switched from hot girl summer turned into a sad girl summer.

We didn't escape any awkward moments this episode, that's for sure. Shenae got one-on-one time with Moses and he called her Chanel. Cue the awkward laughs. But he redeemed himself by smearing whipped cream all over her face and talking in puns. I'll admit, it was cute when they cleaned each other up and I held my breath for a kiss but felt like a teenager left on the doorstep of disappointment when he gave Shenae a rose instead.

At the cocktail party, Negin got one-on-one time with Moses where she showed her vulnerable side, and Moses swooped in to reassure her. But it was short-lived moment of peace before the drama began.

Lydia stole Moses away as soon as he sat down and Lana shot her some daggers but as Lydia said, "you snooze you lose". She told Moses she didn't agree with her reading. Moses felt she was defensive, and I got the vibe she might be heading home.

We love a sisterhood moment. Photo / Supplied

Dev started crying but Lana and Negin were super comforting. Making it clear Dev is the baby of the girl gang and must be protected at all costs.

Chanel and Moses sat down and she said, "thank you for pulling me aside, I'm very grateful." But Moses should be thanking her for being on the show. She then told him she is starting to like him but told the confession cam "I'm not the only girl here." Insecurities are beginning to show.

Art showed up for the rose ceremony before Dev got her moment with Moses but she didn't let that stop her. As the girls stood ready for the ceremony, Dev approached Moses and asked to have a chat - and everyone's heart dropped.

But it wouldn't be The Bachelor without a cliffhanger ending now, would it?

