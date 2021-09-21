The AM Show shakeup: Mark Richardson and Amanda Gillies resign

Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson are leaving The AM Show just months after Duncan Garner resigned and Ryan Bridge took over. Photo / Three

Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson are leaving The AM Show just months after Duncan Garner resigned and Ryan Bridge took over. Photo / Three

Two of The AM Show's hosts are leaving the morning news show.

Both Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson are leaving The AM Show for different opportunities at Discovery, a release from the network reveals.

Gillies is leaving the show to take up the role as Newshub's National Correspondent.

Richardson will continue as the host of The Block NZ and will appear as a fourth host on The Project.

A statement from Discovery's director of news reads:

"Amanda and Mark have been an important part of the success of The AM Show over the last five years and will remain an important part of Newshub and Three going forward. With the current hosting line-up continuing for the remainder of the year, we will celebrate their outstanding contribution in December."

"Looking ahead to 2022, we have an exciting opportunity to reinvigorate the format of The AM Show. Our focus remains unchanged - to deliver a best-in-class product that sets the news agenda of the day - and evolving the existing format of the show is a natural progression. We look forward to sharing more with you in the coming months."

Ryan Bridge recently took over the role as The AM Show host from Duncan Garner and will continue in his role.

MORE TO COME