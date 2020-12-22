Tenet, Uncut Gems and Jojo Rabbit: The 10 best films of 2020 (and five of the worst)

Rich pickings: Adam Sandler, says Robbie Collin, was the revelation of the year in Uncut Gems. Photo / Supplied

Even in a historically tough year for cinema, a bewildering number of new films found their way to screens near us. And as parts of the industry turned to streaming in their struggle against Covid-19, many of those screens were very near indeed.

For the first time ever, many of the highest-profile releases could be watched instantly in our living rooms, from Disney's $200m live-action remake of Mulan to Trolls World Tour and the old-school gavel-banger The Trial of the Chicago 7, which was sold by a jittery Paramount to Netflix three months into the pandemic.

Yet even as parts of Hollywood were heaving open the stable door, there was no clear sense of when, or even if, it would ever again be bolted shut.

Meanwhile, for months on end, cinemas themselves lay silent, either closed by law or unable to open without a ready supply of the blockbuster product that had become their staple diet over the last two decades.

That made it a good year to reflect on what cinema actually is – and where it can be found.

10. Saint Maud

Even in a year not short on striking British directorial debuts, this spine-prickling horror from Rose Glass jumped out with a manic glint in its eyes.

The supremely creepy and sensually charged tale of a haunted young palliative-care nurse on a holy mission of sorts, it made an instant star of Wales's Morfydd Clark, and sent a Roman Polanski-like chill whistling down the Scarborough seafront.

9. Tenet

Christopher Nolan's astounding 11th film was an espionage thriller in which half the spying happened backwards. Even in light of earlier Nolan projects like Memento and Inception, its time-inverting mechanics were electrifyingly ambitious: at times I felt as if my brain was on a bicycle barrelling downhill, desperately trying to keep pace with the pedals.

Its sheer audacity and style put it at odds with recent blockbuster trends, while its hugely welcome cinema release in August defied the studios' collective failure of nerve.

8. Make Up

Claire Oakley's shapeshifting psychological drama was another extraordinary British debut – the kind of film that makes you instantly hungry to see what its creator will come up with in the years ahead.

Set in a remote holiday park on the blustery Cornish coast, it follows a young woman (superbly played by Molly Windsor) who's stalked by a strange, female presence, and makes some unsettling discoveries between the caravans and dunes.

7. Rocks

From the streets of East London sprang this irrepressible coming-of-age story, directed by Sarah Gavron and featuring a cast that was almost ridiculously stuffed with brand new, untrained talent.

Unflinchingly honest but also bursting with humour and hope for the future, Rocks immediately distinguished itself as one of the all-time-great films about British teenage life.

6. Parasite

With all that's gone on in the interim, you could be forgiven for thinking it happened years ago. But it was only in February that the incomparable Bong Joon-ho's genre-blending comic mystery became the first film in a language other than English to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Wonderfully acted and ingeniously built, this darkly uproarious parable of two scheming families from either side of the Korean class divide struck an international chord, while eerily foreshadowing the housebound lockdowns to come.

5. The Lighthouse

Speaking of eerie foreshadowings, shall we just crown Robert Eggers's latest feature the definitive 2020 film? A resplendently unhinged chamber piece about two lighthouse keepers going mad together after they become unexpectedly and indefinitely trapped on the job, it's fair to say it lands very differently today than when it opened in cinemas 11 months ago.

But it remains an absolute hoot, with outrageous maritime imagery and repartee that sears itself into your memory, and Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe on the spittle-spraying form of their careers.

4. Soul

Pixar's 23rd feature, which opens on Disney+ on Christmas Day, is the revered animation house's boldest yet.

Taking its cue from two metaphysically inclined postwar classics, It's A Wonderful Life and A Matter of Life and Death, it's about an aspiring jazz pianist who reassesses his entire existence after a stint on the other side of the great cosmic curtain.

The music is sublime; the message bracing yet uplifting, and sorely needed. The CG visuals themselves, meanwhile, are among the richest and most graceful in the history of the medium.

3. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Céline Sciamma's exquisite period romance was a milestone in depicting female desire on screen. Its premise could have hardly been better suited to the task.

Set in 18th century France, it starred Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant as a young noblewoman and the artist hired to paint her wedding portrait, but whose attachment to her subject grows far beyond the strokes and caressings of brushes on canvas.

In a medium where sensuality often comes hand in hand with voyeuristic ogling, here the desiring gaze is always met by its object – and fearlessly returned.

2. Mank

David Fincher's spellbinding moral tale from the Golden Age of Hollywood was often unaccountably described as 'a love letter to the movies'.

In fact, it was more of a whisky-breathed blackmail note. Starring a tremendous Gary Oldman as the gifted but jaded screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz, it turned the (true) story of the writing of Citizen Kane into both a personal tragedy and a noir-tinted inquiry into the deeply murky, deeply American compact between show-business and politics.

1. Uncut Gems

Staggering out of an Uncut Gems screening in the first week of January, I remember wondering if the rest of 2020 could possibly hold anything to match it. In the end, it didn't – though if it had, I'm not sure I could have coped.

Josh and Benny Safdie's chaotic New York masterpiece was less a thriller than an exploding neutron bomb of nervous energy, with Adam Sandler at the eye of the blast.

The Grown Ups star rarely inspires much critical acclaim, but he gave the performance of his life as Howard Ratner, a risk-addicted diamond dealer whose life becomes a hair-raising daisy-chain of life-or-death predicaments. Though set in 2012, its mood of ratcheting panic was exactly of the moment.

And the five worst?

5. Artemis Fowl

A mangled fantasy blockbuster with Judi Dench as a warmongering leprechaun.

4. The Roads Not Taken

A good old-fashioned all-star art-house turkey.

3. The Iron Mask

An incoherent Chinese action epic with Arnie as a Beefeater.

2. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Laugh-free sponsored content disguised as a Will Ferrell comedy.

1. Jojo Rabbit

Squirmingly awful Holocaust kitsch.