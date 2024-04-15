Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham was cheered on by the crowd as she scolded the photographer for asking her to 'show leg'. Video / @ask_aubry

Hannah Waddingham confronted a photographer who told her “show me leg” on the red carpet.

Waddingham was attending the annual Olivier Awards for excellence in theatre in London on Sunday when the comments were made.

Footage posted on social media shows her on a set of stairs, wearing a lilac sequin sleeveless maxi dress with a semi-sheer skirt, gesturing towards the photographer who is thought to have made the remarks.

The request cannot be heard in the video posted on Twitter, but Waddingham was captured mid-rebuke.

She said: “Oh my God, you would never say that to a man. Don’t be a d–k otherwise I will be off. Don’t say ‘show me your legs’.”'

Hannah Waddingham walks the carpet at The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall. Photo / Getty Images

The crowd is heard cheering after the actress’ reprimand.

The 49-year-old star of Ted Lasso and Sex Education then walked towards Royal Albert Hall where the awards were held.

At Sunday night’s ceremony, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard won seven Olivier Awards, a joint-record number of awards for a musical.

The West End show, featuring music by Lord Lloyd-Webber, 76, is now on par with former winners Hamilton, Matilda and Cabaret.

Nicole Scherzinger, the singer and former X Factor judge, who plays the leading role, was named best actress in a musical.

Sarah Snook, who starred in Succession, took home best actress for her performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray. She said it was a “dream come true”.

She played 26 characters in the stage adaptation, in the performance which was followed by a camera crew and beamed onto overhead screens.

Dear England, a production by British playwright James Graham about the England football manager Gareth Southgate, starring Joseph Fiennes, won the Londoner award for the best new play.

The awards were first held in 1976, when it was known as the Society of West End Theatre Awards. It is run by the Society of London Theatre, a not-for-profit membership organisation for London theatre producers, managers, owners and operators.



