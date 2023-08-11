Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed in Ted Lasso. Photo / Supplied

It seems Brendan Hunt is a real-life footie mega-fan.

The actor, who plays Coach Beard in the comedy series Ted Lasso, was spotted in Auckland today at the Cloud fan zone on Queen’s Wharf enjoying a beer and watching the game.

Brendan Hunt, from Ted Lasso, at the Auckland fan zone. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Hunt was captured looking completely entranced by the Fifa Women’s World Cup quarter-final match, between Spain and the Netherlands.

The star is a football mega-fan, jetting between New Zealand and Australia over the past few days to get his footie fix among the action.

Hunt was spotted at Crystal Palace in Sydney last week and four days ago he was in Melbourne to watch the match between USA and Sweden, which was a 0-0 draw.

Hunt posted a snap from Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Instagram, captioned: “Sure it was a disaster but at least I had good seats.”

“See you next time”, the actor signed off.

The Fifa Women’s World Cup kicked off in Auckland with our Football Ferns beating Norway in the opening match at Eden Park on July 20.

Hunt is not the first Ted Lasso star to be spotted on Kiwi turf; Brett Goldstein appeared in a Les Mills promotional video in June, collaborating with the New Zealand-founded company to promote “a happier and healthier way” of working out.

Outlet The Drum revealed that the ad, which sees Goldstein in a gritty, action-film training sequence, was shot in New Zealand.

Brett Goldstein appears in a new advert for Les Mills. Photo / @lesmills

The ad shared on the New Zealand-founded fitness company’s Instagram page and on Goldstein’s own page is captioned: “What if working out wasn’t so miserable?

“I’m proud to help New Zealand fitness leader Les Mills launch a happier and healthier way. Why not choose a science-backed, endorphin-raising workout from one of the happiest places on the planet? Or don’t! Whatever makes you happy.”



