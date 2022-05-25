Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr used his platform to confront the US Senators holding back change in gun laws after the killing of 18 children and a teacher at a Texas elementary school. Video / @warriors

Taylor Swift says she's filled with "rage and grief" in a rare social media post after the Texas primary school shooting.

The 32-year-old US pop star, who hasn't posted on Twitter since January, told her 90 million followers that the shooting, which saw 19 children killed, had left her "so broken".

Two adults were also killed in the shooting spree.

"Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others," Swift added of other recent shootings in the US.

"By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak."

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Swift also shared a video of three-time NBA winning coach Steve Kerr, who broke down during his pre-match press conference.

Kerr, 56, refused to talk about basketball and instead pushed for gun control.

"When are we going to do something," Kerr shouted at his pre-game press conference.

"I'm tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the, excuse me, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!"

In her tweet, Swift added: "Steve's words ring so true and cut so deep."

Countless celebrities have joined Swift on social media, with Marvel actor Chris Evans simply writing: "F***ING ENOUGH!!!!"

Michelle and I grieve with the families in Uvalde, who are experiencing pain no one should have to bear. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 25, 2022

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde. Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end.



Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need change. 💔 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 24, 2022

Nothing was done after Sandy Hook to stop another school massacre like that happening again.

It’s now happened again. Schoolchildren being slaughtered in their classrooms should not be a political issue. Please, America, stop the partisan bullsh*t and do something to stop it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 24, 2022

Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 25, 2022

Wow wow wow. Cookie and my hearts are so broken right now after hearing the news of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting. We send our condolences to the families that lost a loved one today. My goodness, God bless the families that are grieving🙏🏾💔 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2022

.@GregAbbott_TX, @tedcruz, @JohnCornyn. Every one of you must answer for this. Do something right now, tonight, or get out. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 24, 2022

Initial reports indicated that 14 children had been killed, but that number has now risen to 19, with the total death toll currently at 21.

The incomprehensible tragedy occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 96km east of the southern border of Mexico and about 128km west of San Antonio.

Robb Elementary is a school for students in grades two, three, and four.

Authorities believe the shooter was a local 18-year-old man named Salvador Ramos who was a senior student at Uvalde High School.