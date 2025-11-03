Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Shaun Wallace: The Chase’s Dark Destroyer returns to New Zealand. We test his knowledge

Mitchell Hageman
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Quiz legend Shaun Wallace returns to New Zealand for a series of charity events. The Herald put him to the test at his own game. Video / Cameron Pitney

He’s beaten hundreds of contestants wanting to make a buck on TV, but how well does The Chase superstar Shaun Wallace know his own hit show? In town for some special charity quiz sessions, Mitchell Hageman puts The Dark Destroyer to the test.

And keep reading for your chance to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save