Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Jarvis Cocker’s Pulp to play Auckland concert next February

Tyson Beckett
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A film about life, death & supermarkets... Sheffield, 1988, 'The Day That Never Happened'. Following a disastrous farewell show in their hometown, PULP move to London in search of success. They find fame on the world stage in the 1990's with anthems including 'Common People' and 'Disco 2000'. 25 years (and 10 million album sales) later, they return to Sheffield for their last UK concert: what could go wrong?

Britpop legends Pulp have announced an Aotearoa gig in February 2026.

The band, fronted by Jarvis Cocker, will play Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday, February 21.

Tickets go on general sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, November 7, with the first of various presales beginning on Wednesday, November 5 for those

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save