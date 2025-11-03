Jarvis Cocker’s Pulp to play Auckland concert next February

The band will also play a free show in Adelaide, headlining a concert in Elder Park on February 27 as part of the 2026 Adelaide Festival programme.

Formed in Sheffield in 1978, Pulp are regarded as one of the most influential bands of the Britpop era, beloved for their lyrical mastery, sharp social commentary and art-pop aesthetics. Their 1995 hit Common People is frequently cited as one of the defining anthems of 1990s Britain. They split in 2002.

In June the reunited band released More, their first album since the release of 2001’s We Love Life. Recorded with producer James Ford late in 2024, More is Pulp’s eighth studio album.

In a four-star review Rolling Stone said the album sees Pulp “working out their own creative impulses while giving their generational cohort – and anyone who might follow it – a glimpse of how getting older can be a chance to grab brilliance once again”.

In 2014 Kiwi director Florian Habicht released a documentary, Pulp: A Film about Life, Death & Supermarkets, which followed the band in the lead up to their 2012 Sheffield “farewell” concert.

Pulp New Zealand Tour 2026

When: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets: Presales from 9am, Wednesday, November 5, and on sale to the general public 9am, Friday, November 7.

For more information: see Ticketmaster.