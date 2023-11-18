Taylor Swift made the call to postpone the second concert. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift has revealed she has made the tough call to postpone her Saturday concert in Brazil following the death of a fan at the show the night prior and extreme temperatures.

The pop superstar shared an Instagram story, notifying her followers that the second of three Eras Tour concerts at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will not go on as planned.

Swift stated the reason behind the decision was “extreme temperatures in Rio”, which are said to have been the cause of a fan’s tragic passing at the concert the day prior.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift shared on Instagram in a hand-written note. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio.”

“The safety and wellbeing of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first.”

Taylor Swift shared this update on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

The post comes the day after Swift took to Instagram to reveal the tragic news that a fan had passed away at the concert venue while waiting for the concert.

The 33-year-old announced a young female died before her show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday night, local time, at Estadio Nilton Santos Stadium.

Swift paid tribute to the woman on her Instagram account hours after finishing the concert.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” Swift wrote.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply, and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

International media reported the woman who died was Ana Clara Benevides, 23, who fainted in the front row of the concert, which was performed in excessive heat.

She reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The woman was resuscitated at the stadium for 40 minutes before dying on the way to the hospital. Temperatures at the venue were more than 37C, according to weather reports.

In footage from the concert, Swift can be seen urging security to provide fans in the front row with water bottles. She is seen throwing water on fans in other footage.

Fans have taken to social media to claim that the Brazilian venue did not allow concert-goers to bring water bottles inside.

The Eras Tour is Swift’s most expansive yet, with 151 shows across five continents.

As the Rio de Janeiro shows got under way this week, Swift and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world’s most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.

The 38-metre Christ the Redeemer was illuminated with a towering message welcoming the singer to the country for the latest leg of her Eras Tour. The grand show of hospitality was thanks to a charitable act by her fans and orchestrated by the Christ the Redeemer Archdiocesan Sanctuary, which manages the iconic statue.