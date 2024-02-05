Celine Dion presented Taylor Swift with her fourth Album of the Year award at the Grammys. Photo / Getty Images

Despite making Grammy history last night, Taylor Swift and her fans appear to have bad blood.

While accepting the Grammy for Album of the Year — her fourth time winning the award — the singer appeared to snub Celine Dion who made a surprise appearance at the show amid her battle with the rare neurological disease stiff person syndrome.

Footage of the moment shows Swift stepping on stage hugging friends and collaborators, but when the time came for her to receive her award from Dion, she appeared to take it out of the Canadian singer’s hands without so much as a thank you.

Fans quickly called the moment a “snub”, with many claiming the 34-year-old singer purposely ignored Dion.

Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year for the 4th time at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/DDVmIwrGu7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Taking to X, one person said, “As someone who has defended Taylor, I can’t defend this. No acknowledgment of Celine whatsoever.”

A second fan tweeted: “The legendary Celine Dion making her first appearance in years amid her health battle just to be paid dust by Taylor Swift.”

A third person said: “Taylor Swift ignoring very sick legend Celine Dion during the Grammys while accepting Album of the Year. Wow. Classless personified.”

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift backstage at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/cCHxfgzJ89 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2024

Despite the alleged snub, Swift and Dion appeared to debunk any fan theories as they were spotted hugging in a photo taken backstage after the Midnights singer received her award.

Some fans have claimed the photo was “damage control”, while others defended the pop star and shared videos of Swift applauding.

It comes after the star caused a flurry online with Swift’s website going down throughout the day, seemingly alluding to a big announcement. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted an Easter egg in the form of a choker shaped like a watch resulting in heavy speculation she was announcing the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

All was revealed at the award show with the star announcing in her acceptance speech after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights that she is releasing an album, a brand-new one called The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

That wasn’t the Love Story singer’s only big moment, though. Swift’s Album of the Year win made Grammy history. Until this year’s awards, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Swift had all won the award three times.

“I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m short-listing a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers,” she said, adding, “For me, the award is the work.”