Taylor Swift donates US$5 million to hurricane relief

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Taylor Swift, who recently overtook Rihanna as the world's most wealthy female musician, has donated millions to hurricane relief. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift has donated US$5 million ($8.2m) to hurricane relief efforts in Florida.

The Karma hitmaker — who is due to resume her Eras Tour in the state next week — has been praised for her “generous” contribution to helping those affected by Hurricane Helene, who at the time of her donation were preparing for the onslaught of Hurricane Milton.

Non-profit organisation Feeding America tweeted: “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton efforts.

The pop star is planning to resume her Eras Tour in Florida next week, where Hurricane Milton has caused widespread damage and flooding. Photo / Getty Images
“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.”

“Together we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.

“Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

An aerial view of flooded streets in Tampa, Florida, due to Hurricane Milton. Photo / AFP
Hurricane Helene claimed the lives of more than 230 people and left major damage in its wake, while Hurricane Milton left at least 11 dead and millions without power.

Meanwhile, in December, Swift donated US$1 million to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help those whose homes and livelihoods were ravaged by the storms and tornadoes.

Swift, 33, is from Pennsylvania, but she moved to Nashville as a teen to pursue music.

The money will go towards food, temporary housing, the clean-up and more.

Swift donated US$1m to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in March 2020 after deadly tornadoes took lives and destroyed homes.

She said at the time: “Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.”

The Grammy winner has also donated to food poverty charities in cities on her Eras Tour.

– Additional reporting by NZ Herald


