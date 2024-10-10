Taylor Swift has donated US$5 million ($8.2m) to hurricane relief efforts in Florida.
The Karma hitmaker — who is due to resume her Eras Tour in the state next week — has been praised for her “generous” contribution to helping those affected by Hurricane Helene, who at the time of her donation were preparing for the onslaught of Hurricane Milton.
Non-profit organisation Feeding America tweeted: “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton efforts.
“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.”