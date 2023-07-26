Taylor Swift's Eras tour is taking the world by storm, and she could soon be adding a TV show to her list of achievements. Photo / Getty Images

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has always drawn from her own life experiences to create hit songs that resonate with her millions of fans.

And now her famous exes, from Joe Alwyn to John Mayer, may face Swifties’ wrath once again, amid reports the Grammy-winning artist is planning to turn her heartbreak anthems into a screenplay.

The Sun reports that Swift has even held a meeting with Succession writer Alice Birch to chat about a possible new “meta-feminist” TV show.

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in Succession. Swift has reportedly met with one of the show's writers, Alice Birch, to discuss a new project. Photo / HBO

A source told the outlet: “Taylor is a multi-talented individual and while her love life has given her 10 number one albums, it is also in the early stages of spawning a new TV show.

“She has been introduced to Alice and they have started discussing a possible new screenplay.

“Taylor is incredibly astute and getting her head into a project like this would be perfect for her. Alice is an ideal writing partner as she helped shape Succession character Shiv Roy.

“Seeing how she moulded this character, who existed in a male-dominated environment, caught Taylor’s eye.”

The source adds that during their meeting, Birch and Swift had simply been “throwing around ideas” for now.

“Naturally, Taylor’s relationships have inspired some of her biggest songs, many of which have become empowerment anthems.

“This translates easily on to the screen and there are so many threads they can take from it.

“It is really exciting and something Taylor is looking to branch out into.”

Last year, Swift revealed she was preparing to direct a feature film, after having written the script.

The untitled project is being produced by Searchlight Pictures, which has major films Nomadland and The Shape Of Water to its name.

The pop star said at the time: “I’d like to keep taking baby steps and I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step.

“It would be committing to making a film and I would absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise, because I adore telling stories this way.”

Swift has already directed several of her own music videos and the short film for the extended version of her song All Too Well - but a movie or TV series would be new territory for the star.