Taylor Swift's 14-minute filmmaking debut qualifies for Oscars consideration. Photo / Getty Images

It looks like Taylor Swift is hoping to add "Oscar winner" to her long list of achievements, with confirmation the 14-minute film she made for her hit song All Too Well received an Academy Award-qualifying run.

The Hollywood Reporter says Swift's filmmaking debut qualifies for Best Live Action Short – and claims a top consulting firm has been engaged to guide the flick's awards campaign.

Swift wrote and directed the film a decade after All Too Well's original release. Starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, Swift described it as "a film about an effervescent, curious young woman who ends up completely out of her depth".

All Too Well: The Short Film screened for one week at New York's AMC Lincoln Square last year, making it eligible for the Best Live Action Short at the Oscars.

At the time of its release, Swift made a point of saying it was "not a music video".

The Hollywood Reporter adds Swift isn't the only music superstar in with a shot at the Oscars.

Kendrick Lamar's six-minute film also qualifies for Oscars consideration. Photo / AP

Kendrick Lamar's six-minute film We Cry Together is also eligible.

The short film, starring Lamar and Taylour Paige, played at a Los Angeles theatre under strict security measures for several dates in June, which qualifies it for Oscars consideration.