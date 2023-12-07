The star went to ground after a dispute between her and Kim’s then-husband Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

The star went to ground after a dispute between her and Kim’s then-husband Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift didn’t leave her house for a year after Kim Kardashian’s “fully manufactured frame job”.

The 33-year-old pop star went to ground after a dispute between her and Kardashian’s then-husband Kanye West went public and led to the reality TV star releasing a private telephone call between Swift and the rapper. That led to her being branded a snake and a “liar” — and the singer says she left the US and became a recluse after the highly-publicised drama.

She told Time magazine: “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally-recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Kanye claimed the singer had approved the words, but Taylor insisted she didn’t and Kim later released a phone call between the pair. Photo / AP

Swift and West fell out in 2016 over his song Famous which included the lyric: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that ***** famous.”

West claimed the singer had approved the words, but Swift insisted she didn’t and Kanye’s partner Kardashian later released a phone call between the pair which suggested the pop star had indeed given the rapper permission to use those lyrics.

Swift is believed to have subsequently decamped to London where she spent time with her then-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, and she claims the incident ruined her career.

She added to Time: “[It was] a career death. Make no mistake - my career was taken away from me ... "

However, she returned a year later with her 2017 album Reputation which alluded to the previous year’s drama. Four years after the initial phone call leak, a longer version of the audio appeared online in 2020 which made it seem like the first release had been edited down.

At the time of the 2020 release, Kardashian defended her decision to share the audio on social media. In a post online, she wrote: “@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange ... I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”