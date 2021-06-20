Taylor Swift announces release date for her 'version' of album

Taylor Swift's version of Red will be out on November 19. Photo / Twitter

Two months after Taylor Swift's release of her re-recording of Fearless, she has announced when fans can expect another re-recorded album.

Taking to social media the singer announced that 2012's Red will be the next re-recorded album she will tackle.

However, fans will have to wait until November 19.

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

"I've always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken," Swift wrote in the announcement.

"It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly.

"The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice.

"In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralysing vulnerability and hopelessness.

"Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I'll be releasing is my version of Red."

I can’t believe that we’ll be experiencing the nostalgic 2012 era again ✨#redtaylorsversion pic.twitter.com/X2FdDv3ufP — cess☁flop queen (@breathinxswift) June 19, 2021

She even let fans into a little surprise, there will be 30 songs on the album including one which will be a whopping 10 minutes long.

"This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red," Swift wrote in a note to fans. "And hey, one of them is even 10 minutes long."

Back in April, Fearless (Taylor's Version) was released and included six previously unreleased From The Vault songs, in addition to new renditions of hits like You Belong With Me, Love Story and Fifteen.

TAYLOR SWIFT IS RELEASING RED WITH 30 SONGS. WE ARE GETTING THE 10 MINUTE VERSION OF ALL TOO WELL.



SWIFTIES ARE WE OKAY ???? — emrah💍(fan account) (@skinnysel) June 18, 2021

Although Swifties may be jumping up and down with excitement, some fans were quick to note one person who may not be too happy with the announcement is Swifts ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, who immediately started trending on Twitter after the surprise announcement.

Jake Gyllenhaal after Taylor Swift announcement. pic.twitter.com/KfqTC3FUgO — hi.im.isa (@isa_fff) June 18, 2021

Swift wrote songs on the Red album after her three-month relationship with Gyllenhaal.

Fans have speculated that the 10-minute song could be a song called All Too Well, written about the impact of their split.

Last year swift called Red her "only true break-up album".

In 2019, Swift announced plans to re-record her first six studio albums after Scooter Braun obtained her master recording.

Fans were also quick to notice her announcement was made on Braun's birthday.