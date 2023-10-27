Taylor Swift has opened up about rumours she’s bisexual in a letter leaked to the media. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift is finally addressing longstanding rumours that she dated some of her close female friends in secret.

In the prologue for her much-anticipated 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, the musical icon reveals that she started only hanging out with women after it “became clear” that she could not casually date or even “platonically hang out with” men without the media thinking they were “sleeping” together, reports Page Six.

“And so I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponised against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era,” she writes, as seen in Twitter-leaked screenshots.

However, as a self-described “optimist”, the “Karma” singer thought she could change the narrative if she “simply changed [her] behaviour” — which once again backfired.

“I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships,” she adds.

“If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalise or sexualise that, right? I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

This isn’t the first time the songstress, 33, has put out baseless speculation that she is queer.

Swift denied that her song “Me!” was her way of confessing that she was part of the LGBTQIA+ community in a September 2019 interview with Vogue.

The “Blank Space” singer told the magazine at the time that she just wanted to make a piece of art that would make people feel good during a time of political turmoil.

“Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male,” she shared. “I didn’t realise until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.

“It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world.”

Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne on stage in London, during Swift's performance in Hyde Park. Picture / Getty.

The false speculation first started when Swift and Glee actress Dianna Agron developed a close friendship fairly quickly in the early 2010s.

When Swift’s Red album came out, she dedicated one of the songs on the album to Agron. However, the friends stopped hanging out just before 1989 was released back in 2014.

Agron denied claims that she was the inspiration behind Swift’s song “22″ in May of this year, despite her name being mentioned in the liner notes alongside other close friends of the singer.

Dianna Agron arrives at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards. Photo / AP

“That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song,” she shared. “But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”

“That is so interesting,” she added of the dating speculation. “I … I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”

While both Swift and Agron have been big supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community, neither have ever publicly been in a queer relationship.

The “Cruel Summer” singer is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce and has been making various public appearances at his games and with his family.

In August, Swift announced that she would be re-releasing 1989. The album comes out today.