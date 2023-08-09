Tana Umaga has gifted his iconic All Blacks jersey to Jason Momoa. Video / prideofgypsies

It’s no secret just how much Jason Momoa loves the All Blacks - and now one of the New Zealand rugby team’s most iconic players is showing the Hollywood star love in return.

Momoa, who is currently in New Zealand, revealed on Instagram he met with his favourite All Black of all time, Tana Umaga, and gifted him some clothes from his new Harley Davidson collection.

And the former All Blacks captain had a very special gift for him in return, handing him a vintage white jersey he wore more than 20 years ago.

“I’ve got an old jersey of mine, it’s been sitting around,” Umaga said casually as he handed Momoa the jersey - and the Aquaman star couldn’t believe his eyes.

“Holy s*** man! ... Dude, what year is this?” he asked the retired All Black, who guessed it was from either 1999 or 2000.

“I’ve seen you got a black one, so I thought I would give you a white one,” Umaga revealed.

Momoa admitted he’d “never seen one of these up close”, adding, “Bro, I love you so much man” as the rugby star signed his name on the jersey.

“‘99 dude, I was a kid watching you bro, you were a kid when you were playing.”

He later wrote on Instagram, “I look up to this beautiful man. So thankful for his gift ... HE BLOWS MY MIND. Family heirloom.”

Jason Momoa cheered on the All Blacks as they played the Wallabies in Dunedin over the weekend. Photo / Sky TV

When asked by the Herald to name his favourite All Black in May ahead of the Fast X premiere, Momoa did not hesitate to say, “Tana’s my favourite.”

Over the weekend, he was spotted cheering on the All Blacks in their Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium.

It comes after Momoa spent his birthday in a hot tub in Queenstown in the South Island.

The Aquaman star turned 44 last week and shared a video to Instagram to mark the occasion, filming himself taking a dip in a hot tub overlooking a snowy landscape in Queenstown.

Jason Momoa took a dip in a hot tub on his birthday - a snowy day in Queenstown. Photos / @prideofgypsies

“Happy birthday to me,” the star said in the clip.

“What the hell is going on ... look at that, August 1. Never in my life, 44 years, did I ever get in a hot tub.

“It’s snowing, baby!”

Countless fans wished him a happy birthday in the comments, as well as several of his Hollywood peers, including New Zealand’s own Taika Waititi, who wrote, “Happy Birthday my bro!” alongside three heart emojis.

But the post left several of his American followers - seemingly unaware of the existence of the Southern Hemisphere - scratching their heads.

“Why is no one asking where the hell is it snowing [on] August 1?” one commented, and others chimed in with “Where is it snowing right now in August?” and “Where in the world are you? Andes?”

After spending several months in New Zealand filming his new TV show Chief of War, Momoa said goodbye to New Zealand in June - and has returned to film the now-postponed Minecraft movie.