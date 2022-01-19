Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate. Video / HBO

Ahoy Aotearoa - Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby are pirates now.

The two Kiwi stars are setting sail on a brand new television show loosely based on the story of Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat who leaves his lavish lifestyle behind to set sail as a pirate in the early 18th century.

Waititi executive produced the series and also directed the pilot episode. Darby plays the lead role of Bonnet, and it also stars a long list of hilarious fellow stars, including New Zealand actor David Fane (Sione's Wedding).

David Jenkins serves as showrunner and Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted also executive produced the series alongside Waititi.

Get ye ship together and join us on the high seas! Our Flag Means Death launches in March on HBO Max. #OurFlagMeansDeath @hbomax @HBOMaxPop pic.twitter.com/KgNUUpz1Aa — Rhys Darby (@rhysiedarby) January 18, 2022

The main cast also includes Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O'Neill, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Guz Khan and Matthew Mayer.

"The year is 1717. Wealthy landowner Stede Bonnet has a midlife crisis and decides to blow up his cushy life to become a pirate. It does not go well. Based on a true story," the synopsis for the show reads.

Waititi stars as history's most feared pirate Blackbeard, and you may not even recognise him in the trailer.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker commits to the role with voluminous facial hair. Although, we don't catch more than a subtle glimpse at him in the teaser released today.

The clip from the new show introduces Darby's hilarious role and a dash of the classic Kiwi humour we are used to seeing from him and Waititi's projects.

But lucky for Waititi fans he debuted his pirate transformation on his Instagram account.

"Sheeit it's f**** Blackbeard bro! The seven seas will never be the same again..." he teased, alongside stills from the show featuring him in full costume.

2022 is set to be a big year for Waititi, who reprises his directing duties and his role in Marvel's Thor franchise. Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for release in July 2022.

Watch the teaser trailer for Our Flag Means Death above.