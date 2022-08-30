Synthony is returning to Auckland for its biggest ever production. Photo / Supplied

Synthony is returning to Auckland for its biggest ever production. Photo / Supplied

Auckland dance fans are in for a treat with the first-ever Synthony in the Domain festival set to take place next year.

Debuting a brand new Synthony set list, the full day event will bring together the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, plus guest appearances by some of New Zealand's top vocalists, DJs and dance acts.

Taking place on Saturday April 1, 2023 the outdoor event will see Auckland's Domain turned into a boutique-style music festival as it celebrates 30 years of the greatest global dance anthems along with epic live acts across two stages.

Fans can expect to hear from their favourite dance, and EDM artists with the first line-up announcement including Savage, Ella Monnery, Jeremy Redmore, Sachi and Bella Kalolo, as well as many yet-to-be-announced artists and special guests.

The iconic show is the perfect way to sign off summer. Photo / Supplied

The all-ages event will include both a first and second half with the first half commencing at sunset with the intention of warming up fans with a series of fan-favourite classics and freshly curated tracks.

While the second half of the festival will see the biggest electronic dance "bangers" of all time, reimagined and under the stars, treating fans to a raft of highly anticipated brand-new hits.

Both halves of the festival will include an all-ages area and an R-18 area.

Synthony has partnered with Duco Touring and Auckland Unlimited to secure the iconic hot spot with Duco Touring Founder and MD David Higgins saying, "Duco Touring is elated to bring together such an eclectic and unique line-up of world-class live entertainers at what is undoubtedly one of New Zealand's most iconic venues.

Taking place on April 1, 2023 the show is described as a boutique-style music festival. Photo / Supplied

"We feel extremely privileged to be able to utilise this picturesque venue and use Auckland's beloved Synthony as a platform to celebrate and promote the very best of home-grown live entertainment."

Having cemented itself as a high-end, must-see celebratory event, the festival is the perfect way to say goodbye to summer with friends and family all while experiencing a breathtaking performance.

Founded in 2017 by DJ and producer Amoore and fellow Kiwi David Elmsly, Synthony sold out its first ever show, at the Auckland Town Hall and has continued to grow its fan base with sell-out events in both New Zealand and Australia.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, Ilan Kidron (The Potbelleez), Savage, Ella Monnery, Jeremy Redmore, Bella Kalolo, Sachi and many more.

What: Synthony in the Domain

When: April 1, 2023

Where: Auckland Domain

Tickets: Pre-sale from 7am Tuesday, September 6. General sale Thursday September 8 on synthony.com