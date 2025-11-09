Britney Spears reflected on her "crazy" year upon her return to Instagram, weeks after appearing to deactivate her account amid a spat with her ex-spouse Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram.

After a string of erratic posts and a public clash with her former husband, Kevin Federline, the 43-year-old pop star appeared to deactivate her account last Sunday (November 2, 2025), with her page showing a message that it “may have been removed”.

Returning to Instagram on Friday (November 7, 2025), the Toxic hitmaker reflected on her “crazy” year and encouraged her followers to build “boundaries”.

Alongside a screenshot of one of her videos in racy lingerie, Spears wrote: “So much has happened this year, it’s crazy ... I try to live within my means and the book Draw the Circle is an incredible perspective.

“Get your ballerina, circle, and own your boundaries. It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple. I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later.”