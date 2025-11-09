Fans have shown concern since Spears shared videos of herself dancing with visible bruises on her arms and cryptic captions about her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.
In one post, she appeared in a plunging pink swimsuit and knee-high black boots, posing in front of a mirror in her Los Angeles home.
The background showed piles of clothes on the floor, prompting renewed discussion about her wellbeing.
In another clip last month, Spears revealed a “horrible” leg injury, explaining she “fell down the stairs” and her leg “snaps out now and then”.
She said: “Not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in!!! Thank u god.”
Fans expressed alarm online.
One wrote on X: “Hope she’s getting good care and rest.”
Another added: “Britney needs help, that was painful to watch.”
Spears captioned the same video with a message referencing her faith and her children, saying: “My boys had to leave and go back to Maui ... this is the way I express myself and pray through art… father who art in heaven ... I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better ... and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!”
The posts came amid ongoing tensions with Federline, her ex-husband, who recently released a memoir, You Thought You Knew, containing new allegations about Spears’ behaviour during their marriage and parenting years.
Federline claimed Spears once “punched” Preston in the face and, on separate occasions, was seen by their sons standing in their bedroom doorway “clutching a knife”.