“Falling short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more.
“Let’s Go!!!!!!!!!!!.”
Kardashian previously enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2018 and took the baby bar exam three times before passing it in 2021.
She also reportedly passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March.
Kardashian is said to have shared the results of her exam one day before the results were made public as she wanted to be honest with her fans.
A source close to her told TMZ: “She decided to share the news before the results were public on Sunday because she’s been so open about her journey the entire time – and knew fans would be super interested.”