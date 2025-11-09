Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian fails California bar exam but vows to keep studying

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she did not pass the California bar exam. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she did not pass the California bar exam. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has failed the bar exam.

The 45-year-old reality TV star – who plays lawyer Allura Grant in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair – revealed she did not pass the California bar exam, the final step in the process of becoming an attorney.

She wrote on Instagram: “Well ... I’m

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save