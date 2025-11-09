Kim Kardashian has revealed that she did not pass the California bar exam. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she did not pass the California bar exam. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has failed the bar exam.

The 45-year-old reality TV star – who plays lawyer Allura Grant in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair – revealed she did not pass the California bar exam, the final step in the process of becoming an attorney.

She wrote on Instagram: “Well ... I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV.

“Six years into this law journey and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up, just more studying and even more determination.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far.