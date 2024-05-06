Synthony is no stranger to hosting a show like no other. From Synthony in the Domain to Synthony in the Snow and even ringing in the New Year at Rhythm and Alps, it may come as no surprise that its next concert is a world first.

This morning it was revealed the much-loved orchestra is celebrating LGBTQIA+ communities, artists, performers and anthems by hosting its very own Synthony Pride on August 3.

Taking place at Auckland’s Spark Arena, to an intimate crowd of 10,000 - compared to the 32,000 at its Domain show earlier this year - the concert will include an impressive 30-song set list created to honour the queer impact on dance music and nightlife.

Synthony has hosted multiple iconic shows over the years. Photo / Supplied

While the exact set list will remain a secret until the night, fans can expect to hear covers inspired by Kylie Minogue, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Madonna, Calvin Harris and more, as well as Synthony’s very own iconic hits.

Paying homage to the development of house music and pop anthems, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams will team up with guest vocalists and instrumentalists for a night to remember, including local stars Boh Runga, Harper Finn, Kita Mean, Jordan Eskra, Jujulipps and Anita Wig’lit, among others.

In a statement released to the Herald, Jordan Eskra, creative director of Synthony Pride and director of Theta Project, said he is “absolutely thrilled” to be a part of the show.

Sir Dave Dobbyn performing at Synthony in the Domain in 2023. Photo / Jared Donkin, Radlab

“Synthony stands as the ultimate celebration of dance music in New Zealand, and I’m deeply honoured that the entire Synthony team acknowledges and embraces the vibrant influence of gay culture on nightlife and dance music! It is a huge moment.”

Elsewhere, Synthony music director Dick Johnson said some of the “best parties” he has been a part of over his more than 20-year-long career were at rainbow events.

He added: “When I took on the role as music director for Synthony, I really wanted to do a party that embraces the music and culture of the rainbow community and of course reimagine some of those iconic Pride anthems with our orchestra.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am, Wednesday, May 15.

LOWDOWN:

What: Synthony Pride

Who: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, Boh Runga, Harper Finn, Kita Mean, Anita Wig’lit and more.

When: August 3

Where: Spark Arena

Tickets: Synthony pre-sale starts at 10am, Tuesday, May 14

General sale starts at 10am, Wednesday, May 15