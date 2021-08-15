Synthony is the 'euphoric' music experience you didn't know you needed

Megan Wood interview with Dick Johnson and Ella Monnery from Synthony ahead of their NZ tour. Video / NZ Herald

While cameras were being set up and microphones tested, prior to a live performance in our NZ Herald headquarters, I had the pleasure of chatting with Ella Monnery. The Synthony vocalist and recent contestant on The Voice Australia was bouncing on her feet, itching to be handed a microphone. Monnery has been performing with Synthony for a few years now and the unique blend of orchestral arrangements and electronic dance music has won her over completely, not to mention audiences all over Australia and New Zealand.

Since its inception in 2017, Synthony has performed to sold out crowds wherever it goes. Somehow hitting on a magical pairing of contemporary tracks with classic orchestral backing, Synthony has been a winning formula right from the start. It feels like Synthony was the musical experience a lot of us have been looking for, we just didn't know it yet.

In the lobby of NZ Herald HQ, an ordinary Thursday morning was transformed into an unstoppable workplace dance party, thanks to just three members of Synthony. DJ Dick Johnson established the beat while Monnery waxed lyrical and then - the cherry on top - staggeringly gifted saxophonist, Lewis McCallum, added his brassy embellishments. Performing the hit song Jubel, by French producer Klingande, the trio transported everyone lucky enough to be standing in our office foyer, to somewhere much more exciting. For just a minute I could have sworn we were all in a big open field, dancing in the sun. Unfortunately, reality hit when the performance ended, but I did get the chance to chat to Johnson and Monnery afterwards.

The concept of Synthony, according to Johnson, who is the new music director for the upcoming tour, is simple. "Synthony is an orchestral event where we take the biggest dance records of the last thirty years and reimagine them with the amazing Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra," explains Johnson. A unique concept to be sure, but what brought it about?

"It just gives a new twist on these amazing club tunes and brings them back to life," Johnson enthused. "When you put a sixty-piece orchestra backing those records it just takes them to another level."

The big dance tracks that Synthony performs are everything from recent hits like the huge Flume remix of Disclosure track You and Me, to nostalgic dance anthems from Daft Punk and some Dizzee Rascal thrown in for good measure. It is hard to visualise these well known songs being performed live on stage, backed by a huge orchestra and punctuated with immersive light effects, so I turned to Johnson to paint a picture for me.

"Euphoric, nostalgic, fun, incredible," are the adjectives that Johnson gushes with when I ask him to describe the Synthony experience. So, not a sit back and gently tap your foot kind of show then?

Synthony musical director Dick Johnson describes their live shows as 'euphoric'. Photo / Supplied

The track list for Synthony's highly anticipated 2021 spring tour of NZ is being kept well under wraps. Despite all of my cajoling, Monnery would not cough up a track name when I asked what her favourite song to perform was, instead just hinting: "in the new show that we are doing this year, I'm not giving anything away, it's a big surprise, but there's some absolute bangers in there."



The hush hush new Synthony show is touring Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in the coming months. In addition to the incredible Monnery, other vocalists include Chaii, Nate Dousand and Bella Kalolo, with Aroha bringing it all together as host.

Synthony no. 3 tour dates:

Auckland, September 17, Spark Arena.

Christchurch, November 13, Christchurch Arena.

Wellington, October 22, TSB Arena.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.