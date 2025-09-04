Advertisement
Sydney Sweeney ad boosts American Eagle’s sales, stock surges

By Lily Meier
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

An American Eagle advertisement featuring actress Sydney Sweeney on billboards in New York. Photo / Michael Nagle, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. wanted Sydney Sweeney to be a brand reset. It worked.

Yesterday NZT aftermarket, the apparel company reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and cited the success of its controversial marketing campaign featuring the actress, which ignited a social media firestorm.

“In just six weeks, the campaign has generated

