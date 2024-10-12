RNZ journalist and host Susie Ferguson says she has no regrets about going public with her experience with endometriosis or having a hysterectomy to treat it.
The former Morning Report turned Saturday Morning host has detailed her life story in a new memoir, Bloody Minded, where she discusses her path into journalism, becoming a war reporter, and her public health battles.
Speaking to Paula Bennett on her NZ Herald podcast, Ask Me Anything, Ferguson said that she never thought she would write a book. When she got approached about writing one, she realised there were elements of her story worth telling.
“We get war memoirs, which is all about the gunfights, or the rockets landing, or the mines that go off, and all the violence of war.