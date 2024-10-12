“But also I experienced war as a very young, rookie, war reporter, with three weeks’ notice and suspected endometriosis, which I guess most people at the front line didn’t have.”

Ferguson covered the Iraq War in 2003 when she was just 25 and went on to cover conflicts in Afghanistan and Sierra Leone.

During that time, she was dealing with endometriosis, which took a daily toll on her. She had to take 15 painkillers a day to keep it under control.

“I was prescribed to take that for years on end because there was nothing else.”

In 2017, Ferguson revealed she was taking extended leave from Morning Report to have a hysterectomy to ease the pain.

She said the pain had got to a point that she couldn’t handle it anymore.

“I think Bill English was the Prime Minister at that point. And I was like, I can’t keep interviewing Bill English when I’ve got sweat breaking out on me because I’m in so much pain. This is ridiculous. You’re screaming with pain internally.”

Ferguson told Bennett that the procedure was not necessarily a cure for everyone but it was life-changing for her.

