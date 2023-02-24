Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in a scene from the fourth season of Succession. Photo / HBO via AP

Say it ain’t so, Jesse. Say it ain’t so.

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed his beloved drama-comedy will end with its upcoming fourth season.

Armstrong revealed the decision in an interview with The New Yorker ahead of the fourth season of the Emmy-winning series, which is due to start in New Zealand on March 27.

The show follows the misadventures of the fictional Roys, an obscenely wealthy media empire family, and the high-stakes battle for control of the clan’s business.

Armstrong had earlier flagged he planned to bring the show to its natural conclusion after the fourth or fifth season, but this close to the first new episodes in 14 months, his news still surprised fans.

“There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Armstrong said he and a few of the Succession writers hashed it out after the end of the third season, and he put forward a few scenarios.

Brian Cox in a scene from the fourth season of Succession. Photo / HBO via AP

One choice would be two short seasons while another would be to go for a while longer, and let the show shift into a different, “more freewheeling” series. Ultimately, Armstrong held to his long-stated preference, which is that Succession would do “something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong”.

He also said he grappled with when to reveal his decision.

He told The New Yorker, “There are a few different aspects to it. One, I could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse.

“We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season.

“But, also, countervailing thought is that we don’t hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, ‘Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end’.

“I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.”

Succession premiered in mid-2018 to instant acclaim, attracting plaudits for its sharp, satirical take on wealth, power and privilege, and its blend of Shakespearean drama with farce.

Centred on Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the story predominantly deals with the succession battle between Logan’s adult children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Surrounding them are a cabal of sycophantic hangers-on, manipulative dealers and anyone who can grasp a sliver of power.

The show also features Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, J Cameron-Smith, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe and Arian Moayed. Alexander Skarsgard will return as a recurring guest star in season four.

Succession has been nominated for 48 Emmys, winning 13 including for Drama Series twice as well as acting gongs for Strong and Macfadyen.