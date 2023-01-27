This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial. Video / HBO

This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial. Video / HBO

As per usual, the Roy family is as dysfunctional and ruthless as ever, or so it appears in the trailer for Succession season 4.

HBO announced that the fourth season of the series will be hitting Neon and Sky TV’s SoHo channel on March 27.

Jam-packed with juicy sub-plots and another wedding it seems - let’s unpack the high-tensity trailer.

After the season 3 finale, which saw us sitting on the edge of our seats and biting off our fingernails in anticipation, comes the teaser for the next season - and a few details on where the family members stand after a brutal season 3 betrayal.

The trailer finds the tumultuous Roy children - Kendall, Shiv and Roman - who, in the midst of their failed coup, are estranged from their father Logan Roy (Brian Cox). When asked to call and check up on their father, Shiv (Sarah Snook) asks, “Well, is he apologising?”

What can be drawn from this interaction? Tensions are high.

After the epic betrayal of his wife and her brothers in last season’s finale, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) is worried about whether he and Logan Roy will still be “good” if he and Shiv were to separate.

“We’ll always be good, right?” Tom asks. Logan then gives a noncommittal response, “If we’re good, we’re good,” he says.

Sold? No, neither are we.

The sibling trio hatch new plans as the sale of Waystar Royco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson approaches.

“It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor … a 500-foot reputational drop,” says former golden boy Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

“We wanted to do something together,” Shiv says. “This is not about getting back at Dad, but if it hurts him, it doesn’t bother me”, says Shiv.

With sibling unity making us shed a tear and a surprising new duo that have us holding our breaths, what more could the fourth season possibly bring to the table?

Amid all the chaos hinted at in the trailer, it appears another family wedding is on the horizon, with Connor and Willa tying the knot this season.

If the season 4 trailer is anything to go by, Tom might get swindled, Logan might get even and Shiv might find trust in an alliance with her siblings. (Cue sigh).







