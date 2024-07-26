The technical error shocked some viewers.

“Correct me if I’m wrong ... No weather segment as part of tonight’s 3 news? Less than a few weeks into the new branded 3 news on tv3 this appears during the commercial break before the weather segment,” one viewer wrote on X.

The ThreeNews bulletin went off the air five minutes before finishing. Photo / Supplied

Another noted the news was “all over the place tonight”.

“The first commercial break was earlier than usual, the sports news was also earlier than usual and quite short, there was more news items after sport, then there was no weather due to technical problems!” they said.

Stuff took over TV3′s 6pm news after Newshub’s closure earlier in July.

The show is presented by Samantha Hayes, after her 6pm co-host Mike McRoberts announced his retirement from newsreading.

Other ex-Newshub staff hired include political editor Jenna Lynch, reporter and presenter Laura Tupou, sports reporter Ollie Ritchie, Christchurch reporter Juliet Speedy, reporters Zane Small, Lisette Reymer and Lucy Thomson, and weather presenter Heather Keats.

The executive producer is television veteran Claire Watson.

The bulletin started airing on July 6 - the day after Newshub was shut by Warner Bros Discovery with the loss of up to 300 jobs.

Reviewing the first ThreeNews show on Saturday night, the NZ Herald’s Shayne Currie weighed in for Media Insider.

“Some television experts have questioned whether a digital publishing company has the skillset to produce consistently excellent bulletins, with high production values,” wrote Currie.

“Based on Saturday’s opening bulletin, it clearly can – the challenge now is to do it day in, day out. That includes a full hour-long bulletin on weekdays.

“The first of the ratings will emerge in the next few days – they will give us a better understanding of how much interest there is in the new-look proprietor. The more interesting ratings will be those in a month’s time, once audience patterns and interest have settled.”







