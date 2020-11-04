Streaming Guide

The Lighthouse

(Neon)

Our reviewer called this Gothic thriller, "an unnerving and claustrophobic monochrome nightmare at sea", before washing ashore with a solid four-star rating.

The movie's an intense viewing experience that entrenches you into the abandoned titular lighthouse with its two increasingly mad and violent stars Willem Dafoe, who plays the salty caretaker, and Robert Pattinson, his young assistant.

It's not quite a horror but is nevertheless stomach-churning and increasingly horrific as the two men plunge deeper and deeper into the pits of madness. The Lighthouse will prove a challenging watch and too much for some, but those looking for a beacon of hope may well find it in the film's weird humour and surreal tone.

Totally unique, thoroughly original and unashamedly artful, The Lighthouse proves salvation among the standard Hollywood dross drifting past in the night.

Streaming now.

Holidate

(Netflix)

Christmas comes early to Netflix with this rom-com set during the upcoming festive holidays. This Netflix Original film follows two attractive-yet-single bah-humbugs whose mutual disdain for festive celebrations brings them together. Having grown weary of being questioned about their singledom or taking awkward dates to these events, they decide to work together. To make their festive commitments slightly more tolerable, they agree to go as platonic dates to their respective events while pretending to be a hot ticket item.

Can you see where this is going? Will the magic of Christmas prevail? Will love conquer all? Will you hate yourself for watching this?

Who knows? Despite sounding terrible this movie could very well turn out to be a Christmas miracle...

Streaming now.