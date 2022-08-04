Streaming Guide: The King of Dreams, a League of Legends and the Land of Luck

Tom Sturridge as Dream in The Sandman streaming from tomorrow on Netflix. Photo / Netflix

The Sandman

(Netflix)

No, you're not dreaming. Neil Gaiman's hugely influential and critically acclaimed early 90s comic series has finally been adapted for the screen. Described as "a comic strip for intellectuals", the comic's impact on fantasy and comics themselves can't be understated.

The fantasy-horror follows Morpheus (aka Dream), the King of Dreams' capture and escape from an occult group that holds him captive. Once free he embarks on a mission to reclaim his dream kingdom.

Gaiman has been heavily involved with the series, developing, executive-producing and co-writing the opening episode, which he says remains "faithful" to the source material.

Streaming from tomorrow.

Players

(TVNZ+)

It's game on for this new mockumentary that takes you inside the ultra-competitive world of e-sports.

Players streams from tomorrow on (TVNZ+).



Created by the same team behind the excellent true crime spoof American Vandal, this series follows a pro videogame team as they shoot for the winners' podium in a League of Legends tournament after years of being also-rans. Their secret weapon is a young 17-year-old rookie who, unfortunately, does not get along with their best player, a 27-year-old veteran of the scene. Will they be able to put aside their egos and work together or will be another case of game over?

Full season streaming from tomorrow.

Luck

(Apple TV+)

If you love charming, family-friendly, animated films then tomorrow's your lucky day. In this magical comedy-adventure, Sam, the unluckiest person in the world, embarks on an epic quest through the wonderous Land of Luck in an attempt to change her fate and turn her luck around.

Sam, the unluckiest person in the world, stars in Luck on Apple TV+ from tomorrow.



As expected from a big-budget animated film there's an all-star voice cast including Simon Pegg as Bob, a lucky black cat that joins Sam on her travels, Jane Fonda as a big pink dragon and Whoopi Goldberg as the head of security in the Land of Luck.

The trailer looks great, with a whimsical story to carry the kids and plenty of humour to ensure adults don't luck out while watching.

Streaming from tomorrow.